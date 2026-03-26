Nigeria: How Dangote's Education Drive Is Changing Lives in Ibeju Lekki, Lagos

On the outskirts of Lagos, where one of Africa's largest industrial ecosystems is redefining Nigeria's economic landscape, a quieter but equally powerful transformation is unfolding -- one rooted in classrooms, not construction sites. Across Ibeju-Lekki, thousands of students are experiencing a different kind of impact -- not measured in barrels of refined petroleum or tonnes of fertiliser, but in access to education, dignity, and renewed aspiration. At the 6th edition of the Dangote Scholarship Award Programme, that transformation came into clear focus.

Ibeju-Lekki has rapidly emerged as Nigeria's new industrial frontier, anchored by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and fertiliser complex. Yet, like many fast-developing regions, the pace of industrial growth has not always translated evenly into social development.

For many families in host communities, basic educational needs -- school uniforms, bags, and learning materials -- remain a challenge. It is within this gap that targeted corporate interventions are beginning to make measurable impact.

The distribution of school materials worth N241 million to 3,704 students -- including 1,348 primary school pupils and 2,356 secondary school students -- is aimed at removing one of the most immediate barriers to education: access.

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For students, it means the ability to attend school with confidence. For parents, it eases financial pressure. For the community, it represents a long-term investment in human capital.

What distinguishes the programme is its depth and continuity. It goes beyond one-off donations, extending into structured scholarships, technical training, and employment pathways -- creating a pipeline from classroom to career.

A highlight of this year's programme was the recognition of 22 youths who completed internationally accredited City & Guilds of London certification in Electrical and Mechanical Engineering. For beneficiaries like Yusiot Taiwo, the initiative has been life-changing -- providing not just skills, but a direct pathway into the workforce.

Nineteen of the trainees are already employed within the Dangote Fertiliser Limited, reflecting a deliberate effort to align education with employability.

For Dangote Group, the investment is both social responsibility and long-term strategy.

As Group Vice President, Oil and Gas, Edwin Devakumar, noted during the event, the company's philosophy is straightforward: the success of its business must go hand in hand with the prosperity of its host communities.

This philosophy is reflected in a full-cycle approach to development: early support at the primary school level, continued investment through secondary and tertiary education, skills acquisition and professional certification as well as transition into employment. It is a model designed not only to support education, but to break cycles of limitation and create sustainable opportunity.

Addressing the students, Devakumar emphasised both the privilege and responsibility that comes with such support:

"Use this opportunity wisely. Work hard, remain focused, and never stop believing in your potential. Your education is not only for your personal advancement, but for the progress of your families, your communities, and our nation."

The impact of the initiative is strongly felt at the community level. The Onilekki of Lekki Land, HRM Oba Kazeem Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, commended the company's consistency over the years, noting that its interventions have improved livelihoods and strengthened trust.

"Our communities are happy with what Dangote has been doing over the past six to seven years. We encourage them to sustain these efforts," he said.

Similarly, the Executive Chairman of Lekki LCDA, Rasaki Bamidele Kasali, described the intervention as timely and impactful, while calling for its expansion to neighbouring communities. The appeal reflects a broader trend -- as development takes root in one area, expectations naturally rise in others.

For students, the programme represents more than immediate relief. It is an investment in future possibilities.

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By ensuring that young people are equipped to stay in school and acquire relevant skills, the initiative is helping to prepare a generation capable of participating meaningfully in the industrial economy growing around them.

Across Africa, the challenge of translating large-scale industrial investment into inclusive development remains pressing. In Ibeju-Lekki, a model is beginning to emerge -- one where education, skills, and opportunity are integrated into the fabric of economic growth.

While the N241 million investment is significant, its true value lies in its ripple effects.

It is visible in classrooms filled with better-prepared students. In young technicians gaining globally recognised skills. In families relieved of financial strain. And ultimately, in a generation better positioned to shape Nigeria's future.

In a region undergoing rapid transformation, that may well be the most enduring legacy of all.