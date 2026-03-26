Liberia: Rumors Intensify Over Dr. Joekai's Possible Appointment As NEC Chair Amid Lasanah's Pending Exit

Monrovia — Speculation is mounting across Liberia that Dr. Josiah F. Joekai Jr., the current Director General of the Civil Service Agency (CSA), is poised to be appointed as the next Chairman of the National Elections Commission (NEC).

The growing rumors come at a time when the current NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne-Lansanah, is preparing to step down from her role after nearly six years of service.

While no official confirmation has yet been issued by the Liberian government, multiple sources within governance institutions suggest that discussions surrounding a potential transition at the NEC are gaining momentum, placing Dr. Joekai at the center of national attention.

Madam Browne-Lansanah, who was appointed on April 10, 2020, by former President George Manneh Weah, has announced her intention to resign despite having approximately one year remaining in her seven-year tenure, which was expected to conclude in 2027.

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Her decision, disclosed in March, following a tour of ongoing renovation works at the Commission's headquarters in Monrovia, has surprised many observers and stakeholders in Liberia's electoral process.

Her tenure has been marked by the management of critical electoral activities, and her departure is expected to usher in a significant leadership transition within the country's electoral body.

Amid this unfolding development, Dr. Joekai has reportedly emerged as a leading figure being considered for the role, largely due to his extensive experience in governance, electoral management, and public sector reform.

With over 18 years of professional experience, he is widely regarded as a transformational leader whose work spans democracy development, security sector reform, and education management.

His previous roles at the NEC, including serving as Special Assistant to the Chairman and later as Director of Civic and Voter Education, have given him deep institutional knowledge of Liberia's electoral framework.

Additionally, his contributions to election observation missions and technical support across countries such as Ghana, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Côte d'Ivoire have further strengthened his regional reputation in electoral governance.

Currently serving as head of the CSA, Dr. Joekai has led sweeping reforms aimed at strengthening meritocracy, accountability, and efficiency within Liberia's public sector.

Under his leadership, the CSA has introduced landmark initiatives such as the National Policy for Recruiting Consultants, which drastically reduced consultancy spending while promoting performance-based systems.

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His administration also implemented the Employee Status Regularization Project, improving payroll integrity, and established the National Civil Service Testing Center to institutionalize merit-based recruitment.

These reforms, alongside the integration of over 3,400 volunteer workers into the national payroll and salary top-ups for more than 23,000 frontline workers, have significantly enhanced workforce stability and productivity.

Observers note that Dr. Joekai's blend of academic excellence and practical leadership further strengthens his candidacy. Holding a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology, along with advanced degrees in political science and peace studies from the University of Liberia, he has consistently demonstrated a commitment to research-driven policy and institutional transformation.

His scholarly contributions, including publications on governance and democracy, as well as his role as a mentor to emerging leaders through the President's Young Professionals Program, underscore his influence beyond administrative leadership.