Monrovia — French President Emmanuel Macron has reportedly declined a direct appeal from President Joseph Boakai to intervene in the escalating border dispute between Liberia and Guinea, according to multiple sources.

The reported decision underscores what senior Liberian officials describe as a carefully measured posture by Paris, reflecting both the evolving geopolitical realities in West Africa and France's increasingly cautious engagement in disputes involving Francophone states.

The refusal, sources say, comes at a critical moment when Liberia had been seeking to leverage France's historical ties with Guinea to help de-escalate a situation marked by growing military presence and competing territorial claims along the shared border.

The disclosure follows earlier reporting by FrontPage Africa, which revealed that President Boakai had personally reached out to President Macron, urging him to use France's diplomatic influence to calm tensions with Conakry.

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According to insiders, the request was framed within the context of France's longstanding political and strategic role in Francophone Africa, particularly its historical relationship with Guinea.

That outreach was later corroborated by France's Ambassador to Liberia, Marc Fonbaustier, who confirmed that communication between the two leaders had indeed taken place. Although the ambassador refrained from disclosing specific details, her acknowledgment reinforced the seriousness of Liberia's diplomatic overture and highlighted the urgency with which Monrovia is seeking international engagement.

However, multiple sources Wednesday said President Macron ultimately signaled a clear reluctance to intervene, particularly given the sensitivities surrounding Guinea's leadership under President Mamadi Doumbouya.

According to officials familiar with the exchanges, the French president emphasized the importance of non-interference in matters directly involving Conakry, a stance widely interpreted as an effort to avoid further straining already fragile relations between France and Guinea.

One senior source described the response from Paris as "firm, calculated, and reflective of a strategic shift," noting that "France appears increasingly hesitant to insert itself into disputes that carry the risk of being perceived as infringing on the sovereignty of African states, particularly in regions where its historical role has come under renewed scrutiny."

Another source elaborated further, stating, "The communication made it clear that while France values its relationship with Liberia, President Macron is operating within a framework that prioritizes restraint and regional ownership of conflicts. The implication was that Liberia's concerns are understood, but the expectation is that African-led institutions should take precedence in resolving such disputes."

President Macron's position is consistent with a recalibration of France's Africa policy during his presidency, which began in 2017 and entered a second term in 2022.

Relations between Paris and Conakry have remained strained since the 2021 military takeover led by President Doumbouya, part of a wider regional trend characterized by declining French influence, prolonged military transitions, and the emergence of new global partnerships across West Africa.

Liberia's appeal to France formed part of a wider diplomatic push by President Boakai to contain the border crisis before it escalates into a regional conflict.

Officials in Monrovia had viewed external mediation as a crucial complement to ongoing regional efforts, particularly given the fragile security dynamics within the Mano River basin and the historical complexity of Liberia's boundary with Guinea.

The roots of the dispute lie in longstanding ambiguities surrounding the Liberia-Guinea border, compounded by overlapping local claims and the economic significance of territories along the frontier.

In recent weeks, tensions have intensified, with reports of increased troop deployments and sporadic confrontations heightening fears among residents in affected communities.

Despite a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed last week in Conakry involving President Boakai, Doumbouya, and Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, the situation reportedly deteriorated within 24 hours, as Guinean troops allegedly advanced into and claimed areas believed to fall within Liberian territory.

The incident has raised serious concerns about the durability of diplomatic agreements and the potential for further escalation.

Amid these developments, a former Liberian Foreign Minister, Monie R. Captan, has warned that the crisis may have moved beyond the limits of conventional diplomacy.

Drawing on his experience during the Liberian civil war, he recounted a 2002 humanitarian mission to Lofa County involving international diplomats, including U.S. Ambassador Bismarck Myrick and representatives from the United Nations and European Union.

According to the former minister, the delegation's visit to the border town of Yealla revealed early signs of the same territorial tensions now resurfacing.

He described witnessing the Guinean flag raised on what was understood to be Liberian territory, while armed fighters and foreign troops occupied strategic positions nearby. The encounter, he noted, underscored the volatility of the border and the longstanding nature of the dispute, which has persisted despite multiple diplomatic engagements over the years.

Expanding on his assessment, the former minister argued that the Liberia-Guinea border conflict is fundamentally a legal issue rather than a political one.

He emphasized that decades of bilateral meetings, regional summits, and confidence-building measures have failed to produce a lasting solution, largely because they have not addressed the underlying legal ambiguities governing the boundary. In his view, continued reliance on diplomacy alone risks perpetuating a cycle of temporary de-escalation followed by renewed tensions.

Captan further stressed that a sustainable resolution would require a structured legal approach, including comprehensive fact-finding, historical documentation, and possible arbitration through international mechanisms such as the International Court of Justice.

While acknowledging the role of diplomacy in easing immediate tensions, he maintained that only a binding legal determination could definitively settle the dispute and prevent future conflicts.

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Liberia's House of Representatives, Richard Nagbe Koon, has called for urgent legislative-level intervention within the Mano River Union framework.

In a communication, Speaker Koon urged the convening of a high-level meeting of parliamentary leaders from member states, to be held in Abidjan from March 28 to 30, 2026, aimed at addressing the growing border tensions.

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Speaker Koon expressed concern over reports that Guinean security forces have crossed into and occupied areas along the Makona River, which is widely recognized as the boundary between Liberia and Guinea.

He warned that such developments risk undermining not only national sovereignty but also the stability and cohesion of the Mano River sub-region, where communities have long maintained close cultural and economic ties.

He further emphasized that the proposed Abidjan meeting would serve as a critical platform for reinforcing regional cooperation, strengthening legislative oversight, and supporting ongoing diplomatic initiatives led by Presidents Boakai and Bio.

According to Speaker Koon, sustained engagement at both the executive and legislative levels is essential to preserving peace, consolidating democratic gains, and ensuring that the current crisis does not escalate into a wider regional conflict.

Regional bodies, including the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS0 and the African Union (AU), have also called for restraint and renewed dialogue, warning that further escalation could have far-reaching implications for stability across West Africa.

With France stepping back from direct involvement, Liberia now faces the challenge of recalibrating its diplomatic approach. As tensions persist, the coming days are expected to test the resilience of Liberia's diplomacy and the effectiveness of regional mechanisms, with the outcome of the dispute likely to shape the future of peace and cooperation within the Mano River Union.