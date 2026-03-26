Nigeria: 2027 - Congresses Clear Coast for Tinubu

Lafia — Weeks to the stipulated date for the commencement of primary elections by political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has moved closer towards adopting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party's sole presidential candidate for the 2027 elections.

In the revised timetable by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, will commence on April 23, 2026 and end on May 30, 2026.

All the six zones of the APC Wesnesday held their congresses upholding their resolve to support President Tinubu as party's flag bearer in the next general elections. This is sequel to a similar declaration made by state chapters of the party at their various congresses weeks earlier.

The congresses held at the zonal headquarters of the party. North East has its in Gombe, North Central, Lafia, North West, Kaduna, South South,Asaba, South East,Enugu and South West, Lagos. The North Central zone was the first to adopt President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as its sole presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

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Secretary to the Federal Government, George Akume, moved the motion for the adoption and it was seconded by the host governor, Abdullahi Sule, citing the party's achievements under President Tinubu's leadership.

Akume highlighted the North Central Zone's contributions to Nigeria's development and urged party members to work towards securing the highest number of votes for Tinubu in 2027, saying "Don't sleep. You must toil and sweat as if you were controlling only 10 states."

Delegates from Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, Plateau, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) then re-elected former zonal vice chairman, Mu'azu Mohammed Bawa Rijau as Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) North Central zone.

The South-West chapter of the party at its congress also gave assurance to deliver the highest votes for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

The newly elected zonal chairman, Isaac Kekemeke, reiterated the zone's commitment to delivering overwhelming support for President Tinubu in 2027.

"We need your support. Our duty is to ensure overwhelming support for the president. That is the responsibility we have. Let's ensure that the South-West delivers the highest votes for Tinubu in 2027," he said.

Dignitaries at the event included Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun; Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa; Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji; and Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who attended the congress alongside other governors in the zone, described the exercise as free, fair, and in line with constitutional provisions.

At the South South zonal congress, all the governors in their remarks vowed to work for the president's re-election.

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, described the adoption of the consensus mode of electing its officials as the best way of fostering unity and consolidating the party ahead of the 2027 general election.

Governor Diri, while speaking at the APC South-South Zonal Congress held at Asaba, Delta State, expressed satisfaction that politically, the South-South region now speaks with one voice under the APC, stressing the need for the region to be part of the decision-making process at the national level.

During the congress, Chief Victor Giadom, political ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was reelected as the Zonal Vice Chairman, while Samuel Nwanosike, who is also an ally of the FCT minister was elected as the zonal publicity Secretary, among others.

At the North West zonal congress, Governor of Kaduna State, Uba Sani, urged Nigerians to remain steadfast in their support for ongoing reforms by President Tinubu, assuring them that "greater opportunities lie ahead" as the policies begin to take root.

Speaking at the APC North-West Zonal Congress in Kaduna on Wednesday, the governor shifted focus from party administration to the broader economic outlook, calling on delegates to act as messengers of hope and progress in their respective states.

"Tell our people that the North West is on a path of progress. Tell them that the sacrifices of today are laying the foundation for a more secure, prosperous, and inclusive tomorrow.

"And tell them that greater opportunities lie ahead as President Tinubu's reforms continue to take root," Sani said.

The governor linked this message to improvements already being recorded in parts of the region, including better security and increased economic activity, which he said should inspire confidence among citizens.

In his remarks the newly elected Vice Chairman, Garba Datti Babawo, vowed that the newly elected team will ensure the victims of President Tinubu in the next election.

He also thanked all the APC stakeholders for their support urging the region's governors to render the zonal party executives all needed support to discharged their responsibilities ahead of the next general elections.

It was observed that the newly elected executives for the North West returned to their positions following a general consensus as agreed by the party stakeholders.

At the North East congress, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State urged members of the APC in the region to unite and mobilise support for the president's re-election bid ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Buni, who is also the APC North East Coordinator, made the call on Tuesday at the party's zonal congress held in Gombe, where new executives were elected to steer the affairs of the party in the region.

"The North East has always played a significant role in Nigeria's democracy, from the era of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, to the current administration with Vice President Kashim Shettima," Buni said.

Also speaking, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri emphasised the importance of unity and cooperation among party stakeholders, stressing that teamwork remains critical to electoral success.

The congress was attended by governors, ministers, lawmakers and delegates from across the North East, underscoring the region's strategic importance in the APC's quest to retain power in 2027.

Those elected into the zonal executive committee include Idris Shu'aibu as Vice Chairman, Baba Ali as Secretary, Nitte Amangal as Publicity Secretary, and Hajiya Lumbi Abubakar as Women Leader.

At the South East convention, Gov Peter Mbah of Enugu State appreciated President Tinubu for his reform initiatives, noting that they had placed Nigeria on the path of economic growth.

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Speaking, Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo said the consensus arrangement was in line with the party's constitution and demonstrated internal party cohesion.

"I congratulate members of our great party for the steady growth in membership across the South-East. Today's exercise reflects our unity and commitment to progress," Uzodimma said.

In his acceptance speech, Arodiogbu expressed gratitude to party members for the confidence reposed in him and his team.

The congress was attended by notable party leaders, including: Gov. Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi, former Senate President, Chief Ken Nnamani, and former Governor of Anambra State, Sen. Chris Ngige.

Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu was returned as its South-East National vice chairman.

APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yiltwada, praised the North Central zone's loyalty to the party's "Renewed Hope" agenda led by President Bola Tinubu, saying the zone remains a "steadfast fortress" for the party.

Represented by the deputy national secretary, Abdulkarim Kana, described the zone as a "political bridge" for Nigeria, emphasising the importance of unity among party members.

He congratulated newly inaugurated zonal officers, urging them to uphold party unity and engage in grassroots activities ahead of the 2027 elections.

"The national working committee expects you to uphold unity, be true ambassadors, represent the ideals of progress, accountability, and people-centered APC," Yiltwada said.