Nigeria: 11 Soldiers, Police Officer Killed in Kebbi Ambush

No fewer than 11 soldiers and a police officer have reportedly been killed in an ambush by gunmen in the Giro Masa community, Shanga Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

The attack occurred on Tuesday night when security operatives, believed to have been operating in the area for some time, traced the gunmen to a construction company yard.

Following a tip-off, it was learnt that soldiers were dispatched to secure the site but were ambushed along the way. The police officer and soldiers lost their lives in the attack and two military trucks were set on fire.

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The Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, visited the accident and emergency unit of the Federal Teaching Hospital, Birnin Kebbi, where the victims were admitted.

Speaking to journalists after the visit, the governor described the incident as unfortunate and barbaric.

He assured residents that the state government would cover the medical bills of the injured and provide support to the families of the deceased security personnel.

He said, "Everybody knows that the Kebbi State Government doesn't play with security issues. We are here; we have seen things by ourselves. And we have directed the CMD (Chief Medical Director) of the hospital to ensure they do the needful for those who are receiving treatment.

"And at the same time, for those who lost their lives, the government of Kebbi will do everything possible to assist the family. It is a great loss and it is a very sad situation. But we have to accept what has happened in good faith.

"These are the soldiers who are protecting the lives of Kebbi residents, yet they found themselves in this situation. The Kebbi State Government will not relent in its efforts to protect the lives of its citizens.

"We have sympathy for the 11 soldiers and one police officer who lost their lives while on a rescue mission," he said.

The governor described the Lakurawa group as callous and assured that the state government would support security efforts. He also promised to meet with the Chief of Defence Staff in Abuja over the incident.

"We will replace the two operational vehicles burned by the bandits," he added.

Idris commended the military officers for their efforts and urged them to remain steadfast.

"I thank the military for doing their best and being alive to their responsibility. This incident should not make you relax; continue to show professionalism," he charged the soldiers.

'We've been under terror attacks'

A resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity, said Lakurawa members had been terrorising communities in the area for some time.

He said, "It was because of this that the soldiers were deployed to the area, but unfortunately, they were ambushed by the gunmen."

Another resident added, "When we alerted the soldiers about the Lakurawa moving towards a construction company yard, we never expected they would be ambushed. It was a terrible situation on Tuesday night."

During his visit to Giro Masa, where the ambush occurred, the Emir of Yauri, Dr Zayyanu Abdullahi, expressed concern over the killing of the soldiers. He said he was worried about the recurring security challenges in the area.

The royal father called for improved intelligence gathering, reconnaissance and the deployment of modern technology, including drones, to reduce casualties and strengthen security operations. He also commended the governor's prompt visit to the scene and prayed for lasting peace and protection for the state and the nation.

A community leader, Alhaji Mahmud Mai Akuya, said communities in Shanga are under serious security threats, with bandits and Lakurawa frequently attacking them.

"I want to say this incident is the height of the security challenge in our community. Since Tuesday, we have been living in fear. If this could happen to soldiers, those of us here do not feel safe at all.

"We call on the government to deploy more troops for our safety. We are deeply troubled by what happened," he said.

A farmer, Nuhu Sani, also expressed concern, saying residents are living in fear following the attack.

"No one expected the security situation to become this bloody. I have not been able to go to the farm since it happened. Everyone is living in fear; we don't know what will happen next. We call on the governor to deploy more security personnel to protect us," he said.

The Lakurawa group has been blamed for numerous attacks on communities in the northern part of Kebbi State and neighbouring Sokoto State, killing many residents and abducting others.

In February, at least 33 people were killed after Lakurawa terrorists launched simultaneous attacks on eight communities in the Arewa Local Government Area.

The police spokesman, Bashir Usman, said the assailants crossed from Sokoto State, parts of which are occupied by the Lakurawa insurgent group.

A week later, the same group attacked a mosque, killing five worshippers and injuring three others in a reprisal following a failed ambush on the convoy of a Nigerian Army General Officer Commanding (GOC).

The attack occurred at a mosque in the Dadinkowa community, Maiyama Local Government Area, while congregants were observing evening prayers.

Usman said the terrorists targeted the mosque in retaliation for their earlier defeat by the military.

56 soldiers killed in Borno, Adamawa in 3 months

A series of deadly assaults on military formations and highways across Borno and Adamawa states has left at least 56 soldiers dead and 28 others injured between January and March 2026, Daily Trust reports.

On January 4, insurgents ambushed troops along the Damasak-Kareto road, killing six soldiers and injuring five. Barely two weeks later, on January 19, a suicide bomber struck in the notorious Timbuktu Triangle, claiming the lives of five soldiers.

The violence escalated on January 23 when eight soldiers were killed in Damasak town, followed by another five fatalities in Wajirko village along the Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road on January 29.

In Auno, near Jakana, six soldiers were killed on February 6. Ten days later, insurgents stormed a military base in Cross Kauwa village, Baga LGA, killing eight soldiers and injuring 23 others in one of the deadliest single attacks of the period.

The bloodshed spread beyond Borno. On February 24, three soldiers were killed at Garaha military base in Hong, Adamawa State. Four days later, four more soldiers fell at Mayanti base in Bama LGA of Borno State.

The attacks intensified in March. On March 4, nine soldiers were killed in the Ngoshe community, Gwoza LGA, while another soldier was killed in Konduga on March 6.

Just three days later, on March 9, insurgents struck again in Kukawa LGA, killing one soldier.

Attacks indicate weak security architecture - Dr Getso

A security expert, Yahuza Getso, has raised concerns over what he described as glaring weaknesses in Nigeria's security architecture following recent killings of military personnel by bandits and insurgents.

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Getso said the recurring incidents point to deficiencies in intelligence gathering, equipment and overall operational strategy.

"This clearly explains the weakness in terms of the quality of gadgets and equipment being used and it is posing a serious national threat," he said.

The expert also questioned the growing sophistication of armed groups, their training and operational capacity. According to him, the situation further exposes lapses in intelligence management and a decline in civil-military relations, which he described as critical to effective security operations.

He called for urgent intervention, stressing the need for capable leadership and a comprehensive review of the country's security framework.

"This is a fragile matter that requires urgent and decisive action. Without serious leadership at the helm, the situation may persist," he warned.

Getso also emphasised the importance of equipping troops with modern surveillance tools and technology to enable them to detect threats from a distance.

He advocated proactive operations against criminal elements, noting that many of them and their locations were already known.

"We should not wait for them to attack. Security forces should take the fight to them in their hideouts and deal with them accordingly," he said.

While commending the commitment of Nigerian troops, he cautioned that continued attacks could lead to demoralisation among personnel.

He added that such a trend could endanger the wider population and contribute to the proliferation of arms and other criminal activities.

The expert urged the government to strengthen support for security agencies and boost collaboration with local communities to effectively tackle insecurity across the country.