Nigeria: Just in - Gov Yusuf Sacks Sagagi As Commissioner

Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has relieved Shehu Wada Sagagi of his appointment as Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry with immediate effect.

Governor's spokesperson, Sunusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, announced this in a statement, on Thursday.

According to the statement, the former commissioner has been directed to hand over the affairs of the ministry to the Director of Commerce pending further directives.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation for Sagagi's contributions during his tenure, noting his efforts in areas such as politics, religion, and the development of small and medium enterprises in the state.

He wished the former commissioner success in his future endeavours and reassured the public of his administration's commitment to effective service delivery and good governance.

The statement added that the move is part of ongoing strategic realignment of government structures aimed at ensuring systematic growth and sustainable development in Kano State.

Daily Trust reports that this is the second time Sagagi would be sacked from Governor Yusuf's cabinet.

In December 2024, he was relieved as the Chief of Staff to the governor and now as Commissioner.