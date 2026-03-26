Nigeria Daily - What Internal Grievances Mean for APC Ahead of Its Convention

As Nigeria inches closer to another political season, the air within the ruling party is anything but calm. Beneath the public show of unity, murmurs of dissatisfaction are growing louder from zoning disputes to leadership struggles and allegations of marginalisation.

With the national convention on the horizon, many are asking: Are these grievances signs of healthy internal democracy, or cracks that could widen before the next elections?

This is Nigeria Daily, and today, we examine the rumoured grievances within the

All Progressives Congress

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