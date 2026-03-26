Nigeria: Five Players to Watch in Nigeria's Friendlies Vs Iran, Jordan

For a team caught between disappointment and transition, this isn't just another friendly tournament. It's an audition. A proving ground. And perhaps, the first step toward a new identity under the current technical crew

The pain of missing out on the World Cup still lingers, but for Nigeria's Super Eagles, the road to redemption is already underway.

After FIFA dismissed Nigeria's protest over DR Congo's alleged use of ineligible players in the World Cup playoffs last December, the curtain officially fell on the country's hopes of reaching the Mundial, even though the Nigeria Football Federation is reportedly considering an appeal. It was a bitter end, one that forced a hard reset within the national team setup.

Now, with no competitive fixtures on the immediate horizon, Nigeria turns to reinvention.

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In the next few days, the Super Eagles currently in Türkiye will participate in a four-nation friendly tournament featuring Jordan, Iran, and Costa Rica, a timely opportunity to test new ideas, blood fresh talent, and rebuild momentum.

It also marks Nigeria's first outing since their AFCON 2025 third-place clash against Egypt, a long layoff that has only heightened the urgency to evolve.

For a team caught between disappointment and transition, this isn't just another friendly tournament. It's an audition. A proving ground. And perhaps, the first step toward a new identity under the current technical crew.

Five players who could light up the tournament

Ademola Lookman - Nigeria

With Victor Osimhen sidelined due to a forearm fracture suffered against Liverpool, the spotlight firmly shifts to Lookman, and rightly so.

The former CAF Player of the Year has elevated his game since his winter move from Atalanta to Atletico Madrid, delivering big moments against elite opposition.

Debut goals in all competitions played in, goals against Barcelona and Real Madrid, alongside standout performances in the UEFA Champions League against Tottenham and Club Brugge, underline his growing influence.

In tight spaces and decisive moments, Lookman has become Nigeria's difference-maker. In Türkiye, he will be the man every opponent must stop; if they can.

Mehdi Taremi - Iran

He may have lost a yard of pace, but not his instinct.

Now 33, the former Inter Milan striker continues to deliver, with 16 goals and four assists in 34 appearances for Olympiacos this season.

Taremi remains Iran's focal point in attack, a striker who thrives on positioning, intelligence, and experience. Nigeria's backline will need more than physicality to keep him quiet.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh - Iran

Experience meets adaptability.

Once a familiar name in the Premier League with Brighton & Hove Albion and later Feyenoord, Jahanbakhsh now plies his trade alongside Nigeria's Benjamin Frederick at FCV Dender.

At 32, he may not rely on raw pace anymore, but his intelligence on the flanks and ability to deliver in key moments still make him a dangerous outlet.

Emmanuel Fernandez - Nigeria

Every rebuild needs new pillars, and Fernandez definitely looks like one in the making.

The 24-year-old Rangers centre-back has been one of Europe's standout young defenders this season, remarkably contributing six goals from defence.

Born in London but committed to Nigeria, his decision to represent the Super Eagles signals both ambition and belief. Should he earn his debut under Eric Chelle, fans could witness a defender defined by composure, confidence, and modern versatility.

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Mousa Tamari - Jordan

Jordan's danger man arrives in form, with numbers to back it up.

The 28-year-old winger has recorded four goals and seven assists for Stade Rennais in Ligue 1 this season, a return bettered by no Nigerian winger except Lookman.

Direct, creative, and unpredictable, Tamari represents a genuine threat on the right flank and could test Nigeria's defensive structure.

More than friendlies, a statement of intent

For Nigeria, this tournament is not about silverware; it's about identity.

It's about discovering who steps up when the stakes are uncertain. It's about building chemistry after months of inactivity. And most importantly, it's about laying the foundation for a team that must quickly rediscover its edge on the continental and global stage.

The World Cup dream may be gone, but in Türkiye, a new Super Eagles story is waiting to be written.