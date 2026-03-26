Nigeria: Zamfara Governor Upgrades, Renovates 24 General Hospitals, Phcs

Governor Dauda Lawal had approved billions of naira for the upgrade and renovation of nine General Hospitals and 14 Primary Healthcare Centres across Zamfara state.

This is part of the administration's efforts of revamping and overhauling the health sector in the 14 local government areas of the state.

Analysis of the 2026 approved budget has shown that a total of 23 general hospitals and primary healthcare centres across the state have been pencilled down for renovation, expansion and upgrading.

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Governor Lawal voted a whooping sum of N87 billion for the health sector in Zamfara this year.

Governor Lawal presented a proposed budget of N861.3 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the Zamfara State House of Assembly on December 4, 2025.

The governor signed the N871.337 billion appropriation bill into law on December 19 after deliberations and approval by the state legislature.

The N871.3 billion budget, with a capital expenditure component of N714 billion (83%) and recurrent expenditure of N147.28 billion (17%), prioritises health, infrastructure, security, education, and agriculture, among others.

The nine general hospitals pencilled down for renovation and upgrade include Talata Mafara General Hospital (N4 billion), Gummi General Hospital (N2.2 billion), Dansadau General Hospital (N2 billion), Gusau General Hospital (N2 billion), Bungudu General Hospital (N2 billion), Moriki General Hospital (N500 million), General Hospital Anka (N200 million), General Hospital Magami (N200 million), and General Hospital Mada (N200 million).

The state government also approved N1.8 billion for equipment procurement for the nine general hospitals across the state.

The 14 PHCs readied for renovation and expansion are those in Tsafe LGA (N1.5 billion), Gusau LGA (N1.5 billion), Kaura Namoda LGA (N1.5 billion), Talata Mafara LGA (N1.5 billion),

Gummi LGA (N1.5 billion), Maru LGA (N1.5 billion), and Bungudu LGA (N1.5 billion).

Other primary healthcare centres earmarked for total overhaul and expansion are those in Shinkafi LGA (N1 billion), Zurmi LGA (N1 billion), Birnin Magaji LGA (N1 billion), Bukkuyum LGA (N1 billion), Anka LGA (N1 billion), Bakura LGA (N1 billion), and Maradun LGA (N1 billion).