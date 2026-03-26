Africa: Okosubide Mozimo - Leading Drone Technology Innovation to Solve Africa's Security Challenges

Many of the world's most impactful leaders began as a one-person army. Through resilience, an innovative spirit, and integrity, they have transformed one-employee ventures into forces to be reckoned with and solidified their names in the annals of great leadership. Okosubide Mozimo, Managing Director of Arco Worldwide Services, AWS, Limited, is one such leader.

AWS began with Okosubide Mozimo, an engineer, as its sole employee. He handled every responsibility, from strategy to execution. Today, he steers a robust organisation of over 100 professionals. He has proven that tall oaks grow from little acorns if a leader has vision and the ability to build sustainable systems from nothing.

Leadership Mindset

Mozimo's leadership mindset was forged in the trenches of operational reality. Quite early in his career, particularly as an engineer, he learned that "plans on paper must survive the friction of the real world." And what truly shaped his drive was the realisation that in Africa, "impact" is not just a buzzword, but it is a necessity.

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When he saw the gap between available technology and local application of drone use, Mozimo became driven to build an organisation that does not just offer services but solves fundamental security and technology challenges.

A Brief Introduction to AWS

In 2016, AWS was founded as one of the subsidiaries of ARCO Group Plc, an Oil and Gas servicing firm with over 45 years of experience in the industry. It aims to provide custom, high-quality drone surveillance, monitoring, and data services to empower key government agencies and companies across a range of sectors, including oil and gas, energy, maritime, military, security, defense, agriculture, infrastructure, and telecom.

AWS's vision is to become the leading innovative drone solutions and services provider, while its mission is to help its clients grow through quality and efficient drone technology solutions.

Mozimo points out that they focus on ecosystem building as well. For instance, during their recent expansion into Unmanned Aerial Systems, UAS, training, they established a training academy that will help transfer skills and build local capacity. "We ensure that our growth enriches the community," Mozimo says. "That is how you create long-term value: by making yourself indispensable to the development of the sector."

Evolution: A Staff Member to Leading 100+ Staff

As mentioned earlier, when Mozimo started at AWS, he was its only staff member. He effectively acted as the entire organisational chart. "In those early days, leadership meant 'doing'," says Mozimo. He was the procurement officer, the operations manager, and the strategist all at once.

Mozimo describes his evolution from those early days to now as "profound." The team eventually grew to three people, and today, he leads a robust organisation of more than a hundred staff.

"As we scaled, my role had to shift from doing the work to designing the systems that do the work," Mozimo says. He currently focuses on crafting high-level strategy, for example, to secure international partnerships. He is also steering the company's expansion into West Africa and beyond.

Mozimo is now supported by a team of capable leaders he has put in place to manage day-to-day execution.

Dealing with Challenges and Lessons Learned

Mozimo has encountered his share of challenges as a leader at AWS. One pivotal challenge involved navigating the complex regulatory and logistical landscape of aviation and drone technology. He points out that there was a moment when they were required to align international compliance standards with local realities, along with guiding them to help build a framework for the industry.

"It taught me that leadership is not just about having a vision," Mozimo says. "It is about resilience and diplomacy." The experience also made him realise that a leader must be the bridge between global standards and local execution.

For Mozimo, transitioning from a one-man operation to a full corporate structure also proved to be a major challenge. He had to overcome several hurdles during this process. Hiring the right people was a challenge, but instilling a culture of ownership in them was equally challenging. This experience taught him the importance of clear communication and structure. "It forced me to become a mentor rather than just a manager, ensuring that the team understood not just what we were doing, but why we were doing it," Mozimo says.

Achievement Representing Impact and Excellence

Mozimo has a string of achievements to his credit. However, for him, the one that best represents his vision for impact and excellence is securing the accreditation to be a reseller for top-tier global aviation and drone manufacturers across multiple African territories. "This validates our vision to establish an indigenous African company that operates at the highest global standards," he says.

He wants to build on this and position their company as one of the biggest drone operators in Africa, with a comprehensive value chain that encompasses drone production, maintenance, and services across various sectors. "By doing so," he says, "we will drive innovation, create value, and contribute to the growth of Africa's drone ecosystem while meeting international standards."

Three Principles Influencing Key Decisions

Resilience, integrity and safety are the three principles that guide Mozimo and his team at AWS. According to him, as they are a UAS company, the principle of resilience is non-negotiable for them. He calls integrity their "currency," which helps them build a relationship of trust with global partners like DJI Enterprise and Textron Systems.

"And finally, safety is the bedrock of our reputation," Mozimo points out. "If a decision compromises any of these three, it is a 'no'."

Culture of Accountability, Innovation, Adaptability

Mozimo has established a culture of accountability, innovation, and adaptability at AWS. He points out that they use clear metrics and structured frameworks, such as the Balanced Scorecard, to ensure everyone knows what success looks like.

He encourages innovation by giving his team problems to solve instead of handing them a list of tasks to complete. For example, they task their R&D team to solve real problems facing the clients. "We look to the team to propose the best technological solutions, giving them the autonomy to innovate within our strategic boundaries," Mozimo explains.

And he believes that adaptability is survival, especially in their sector, where regulations change and technology evolves rapidly. Mozimo points out that if they had stayed rigid, they would still be doing exactly what they did in 2016. "Because we remained adaptable," he adds, "we have pivoted successfully into high-tech sectors like aviation security and surveillance, staying ahead of the curve."

Strong Belief in Continuous Learning

Mozimo firmly believes in the power of continuous learning, emphasizing that it sustains mental clarity and fosters growth. He shares that pursuing his MBA at Robert Kennedy College, University of Cumbria in Switzerland has been "immensely rewarding." With the programme currently in view, he notes that it is equipping him with fresh perspectives that he is already channeling back into the business.

In addition to his professional development, Mozimo also cherishes his community engagements. He serves as Vice President of the Lagos Branch of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, GCUOBA, and Financial Secretary of the Government College Ughelli Old Boys Association, Worldwide . "This keeps me grounded and meaningfully connected," he says.

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Adoption of 'Glocal' Mindset

In order to become competitive players globally, Mozimo believes that African leaders need to adopt a 'Glocal' mindset. He explains that they need to be comfortable sitting at the negotiation table with global giants. In addition to that, they need to understand their language of compliance and efficiency and be able to translate that into a value proposition that works in Nigeria and elsewhere in Africa. Mozimo underscores that strategy must be global in standard but local in application.

Developing the Next Generation of Professionals

A hallmark of inspirational leadership is the commitment to preparing the next generation of professionals. Mozimo displays that leadership trait by being passionate about mentorship and training. His focus is not just limited to internal team development.

He is also overseeing the establishment of training academies for drone pilots and technicians. Mozimo points out that this is a direct investment in the next generation.

"We are equipping young professionals with future-ready skills that will define the next decade of industry in Africa," he says.

Advice for Emerging Leaders in Africa

Mozimo visualised a big company even when he started as a single staff member. So, his first piece of advice for emerging African leaders is to "start small but think big." He tells them not to be disheartened by their small beginnings and cautions against complacency.

"Don't despise the days of small beginnings or get comfortable there," he points out. Additionally, Mozimo encourages emerging leaders to build their structures and processes early, even before they think they need them.

"Finally, never compromise on your core values for a quick win," he adds. "Your reputation is your most valuable asset."