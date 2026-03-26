Liberia: No Institution Above Accountability

Monrovia — Senator Amara M. Konneh, Acting Chairman of the Joint Public Accounts Committee (PAC), says the committee's adoption of all twelve audit reports marks a decisive move toward strengthening government accountability and transparency.

"We are committed to upholding the integrity of Liberia's public finances," he said, noting that forwarding the reports to the President represents a critical step in ensuring public institutions answer for how they use state resources.

The Committee also agreed to expedite hearings on audits from the current administration--an indication, members say, of their sustained commitment to oversight.

Among the next steps are preparing final versions of the 2024 PAC Consolidated Reports for submission to the President and securing approval from both legislative chambers before the upcoming break.

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Co-Chairman Hon. Prince K. Koina of the House PAC emphasized that the committee's actions reinforce Liberia's financial governance framework.

"The inclusion of the Central Bank audit, along with all other reports, demonstrates that no institution is above accountability," he said.

Committee members present included Senators Gbehzohngar M. Findley, Momo T. Cyrus, and Jonathan Sogbie, as well as Representatives Thomas Romeo Quioh, Emmanuel Dahn, Robert F. Womba, Jeremiah G. Sonkan Sr., and Anthony F. Williams. The session followed formal procedures, featuring opening prayers, welcome remarks, deliberations, and a closing benediction.

Observers say the PAC's finalization of the reports--particularly the Central Bank audit--is a significant milestone for transparency and could help bolster confidence among Liberia's international partners monitoring the country's public financial management.