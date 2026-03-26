Liberia: Koon Calls Emergency MRU Parliamentary Summit Amid Border Crisis

Monrovia — House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon, has called for an urgent meeting of Speakers and Presidents of Parliament of Mano River Union (MRU) member states, to be held in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, from March 28 to 30, 2026, to address growing security concerns following recent border tensions involving Liberia, Guinea, and Sierra Leone.

The proposed high-level parliamentary engagement is intended to support ongoing diplomatic efforts to preserve peace and stability in the sub-region.

The call for the meeting comes amid heightened concern over reports of disputes along the Liberia-Guinea and Sierra Leone-Guinea borders, which officials say have created fear among citizens living in communities along the Makona River and other boundary areas.

Regional leaders have been holding consultations in recent weeks, with governments emphasizing dialogue and cooperation as the preferred means of resolving the situation.

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In a formal communication to his counterparts, Speaker Koon expressed concern over developments that could undermine the long-standing peaceful coexistence among Mano River Union countries.

He referenced reports indicating that armed Guinean security personnel allegedly crossed into areas on the Liberian side of the Makona River, a boundary historically recognized between the two countries, causing uncertainty among residents who depend on cross-border trade and family ties for their livelihood.

According to the Speaker, the situation requires coordinated legislative involvement alongside diplomatic engagement, noting that parliaments have a responsibility to support their respective governments in maintaining regional peace and protecting national sovereignty.

He stressed that the MRU has made significant progress in promoting democracy and economic cooperation and warned that unresolved border issues could threaten those gains if not handled carefully.

The planned meeting in Abidjan is expected to complement ongoing diplomatic efforts led by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai of Liberia, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone, and Guinean leader Mamadi Doumbouya, who recently held discussions in Conakry aimed at easing tension and reaffirming commitment to peaceful coexistence.

Lawmakers are expected to review regional security concerns and discuss ways to strengthen cooperation among member states.

Speaker Koon also urged that each participating parliament be represented by multiple members to ensure broader consultation and meaningful discussion on the way forward.

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He emphasized that regional collaboration remains essential for maintaining stability, encouraging economic integration, and protecting the democratic progress achieved in the Mano River basin.

The House of Representatives said the initiative reflects Liberia's commitment to dialogue and diplomacy, as authorities continue to assure citizens that efforts are being made at both national and regional levels to prevent escalation and maintain peace along the country's borders.