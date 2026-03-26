Liberia: Jeety Rubber Earns National Praise

Associations robe Mr. Jeety in traditional attire and bestow the Liberian name "Kolleh"

Monrovia, March 26, 2026: The Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) and the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI) have honored businessman Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as Jeety, for his company's significant contributions to Liberia's rubber sector.

In presenting the distinction, the associations described Jeety Rubber as a reliable partner to the industry, commending the company for standing with smallholder farmers at a time when other buyers halted rubber purchases in protest of the government's regulated farm-gate pricing policy.

"This Certificate of Honor is awarded in recognition of your exceptional contributions to Liberia's rubber sector and your unwavering support to farmers, especially during periods of limited market access," read the certificate signed by RPAL President Wilhelmina Mulbah Siaway and RDFI Chairman J. Tokpah Mulbah. They added that the company's commitment to sustaining livelihoods and advancing community welfare "is highly commendable."

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The recognition follows Jeety Rubber's continued support of the Ministry of Agriculture's regulated pricing system, introduced in June 2025 after farmers raised concerns about unfair pricing practices imposed by buyers. As of March, the government-mandated price for a ton of rubber stands at US$690, with farmers receiving approximately US$657 after statutory deductions.

When the pricing system took effect, Firestone Liberia--then the largest buyer of smallholder rubber--immediately suspended purchases, arguing that the regulated price was unsustainable and inconsistent with its operational costs and social obligations. It remains unclear whether the company has resumed buying rubber.

Jeety Rubber operates a US$75 million processing facility in Weala, Margibi County, requiring between 200 and 250 tons of raw rubber daily. Its annual demand ranges from 25,000 to 40,000 tons, sourced primarily from smallholder farmers.

During the honoring ceremony, RPAL and RDFI also robed Mr. Jeety in traditional attire and conferred upon him the Liberian name "Kolleh," meaning "a bright and good man"--a rare cultural honor highlighting the strong respect he has earned within local communities.

Others recognized at the event included Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah and the Liberia Agriculture Company.

In his remarks, Minister Nuetah urged smallholder farmers to increase production, noting that the industry continues to operate far below the combined intake capacity of Liberia's four processing companies. Last year's total output was approximately 180,000 tons--significantly short of national production targets.

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"The factories are ready. The price regime is fair and transparent. What we need now is production--more tapping, more output, more commitment from everyone with rubber on their land," Minister Nuetah emphasized.

He reaffirmed the government's strict stance against exporting unprocessed rubber, reminding farmers and cooperatives to sell only to licensed processors and not to informal or roadside buyers operating outside regulatory oversight. The policy was strengthened by Executive Order No. 151, issued in August 2025, which bans the export of raw rubber to promote domestic processing, job creation, and increased revenue.

In efforts to help address the industry's persistent production challenges, Jeety Rubber has since 2025 provided interest-free loans to more than 100 farmers to support farm replanting and expansion. The loans are repaid gradually through agreed deductions from future rubber sales.