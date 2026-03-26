Liberia: Workers Resign Amid Alleged HR Abuses At Bea Mountain Mining

Monrovia, Liberia - March 26, 2026 - Labor tensions have escalated at Bea Mountain Mining Corporation (BMMC) following the resignation of multiple employees who accuse the company's Human Resource Officer, Mr. Baris Ozturk, of unprofessional conduct and creating a hostile work environment.

Allegations also include the mismanagement of documents for foreign workers, drawing national attention to labor practices within Liberia's mining sector.

BMMC, a subsidiary of Avesoro Resources, operates the New Liberty Gold Mine in Grand Cape Mount County, Liberia's first commercial gold mine. The company is a key employer and taxpayer, making workplace disputes highly significant for both the economy and public perception. Experts warn that such allegations could have serious implications for worker rights, corporate governance, and foreign employment protocols.

One former employee, Peterling Bropleh, who worked in the data section, resigned citing poor working conditions and administrative negligence. Bropleh described the work environment as toxic and unsustainable, alleging that there was no fairness in management and that procedures regarding foreign staff documentation were mishandled.

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Other staff members corroborate the claims, citing ongoing communication breakdowns, inconsistent management practices, and selective treatment of employees. While the allegations have not yet been independently verified, they have sparked growing concern among labor advocates.

BMMC has been a major player in Liberia's mining sector, investing heavily in gold exploration and underground operations and contributing significantly to government revenue.

However, the company has previously faced criticism over environmental and safety incidents, raising questions about its overall corporate responsibility.

Government authorities have intensified oversight of concession companies, conducting compliance assessments to ensure adherence to national labor laws and international standards.

Labor advocates warn that, if substantiated, the allegations against Mr. Ozturk could ignite broader debates over labor rights, human resource management, and the treatment of foreign workers in Liberia.

Attempts to reach the office of the Human Resource Officer were unsuccessful, and BMMC has yet to issue an official statement. Labor advocates are calling for a thorough investigation to protect employee rights and ensure that multinational companies operating in Liberia adhere to legal and ethical standards.