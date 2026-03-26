Liberia: Aunt Arrested After 10-Year-Old Orphan Suffers Burns At Mt. Coffee Home

Gbarnga — A 10-year-old orphan, Marline Nagbe, is undergoing medical treatment at C.B. Dunbar Hospital in Gbarnga after she was allegedly burned by her aunt, Everlyn Togbah, in the Mt. Coffee Hydro Community, Montserrado County, on March 19, 2026.

Police confirmed that the suspect is currently in custody while the case is under investigation, following complaints filed by family members and community residents.

According to relatives, the incident was reported after neighbors noticed the child had suffered serious injuries and informed members of her extended family in Bong County.

The family later contacted the police, which led to the accused's arrest. Authorities said the victim was brought to Gbarnga on March 24, where she was admitted to C.B. Dunbar Hospital for treatment.

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Suspect Everlyn Togbah

The case has raised concerns among residents about child abuse and the safety of children living under the care of relatives.

Family sources said Marline lost both parents at an early age. In 2016, when she was about four months old, her mother, Mayanmah Nagbe, died after being electrocuted in Gbarnga. Her father, identified as Mark, later relocated to David Dean's Town, where he also died, leaving the child without parental care.

She was then taken to Monrovia by her maternal uncle, Stephen Nagbe, where she lived with him and his partner, Everlyn Togbah.

Residents in the Mt. Coffee community alleged that the child had been facing difficulties in the home for some time, claiming she was often punished over minor issues.

Community members further stated that the situation became serious on March 19, when the accused allegedly used hot water from a heater, causing burns to the child's body.

Following the incident, relatives requested that the matter be transferred to Bong County, where the victim's family lives. Police in Gbarnga confirmed that Everlyn Togbah remains detained pending court proceedings, as the investigation continues.

Community members and local leaders have expressed concern over the incident, calling for stronger protection for children, especially those living without their parents. Some residents say the case should serve as a reminder for authorities to pay closer attention to reports of abuse within communities.

Meanwhile, medical staff at C.B. Dunbar Hospital say the child is receiving treatment as the family awaits the outcome of the legal process.