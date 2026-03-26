Liberia: Regional Security Threat

Monrovia — The Liberia Independent Elders Council for Peace and Reconciliation has cautioned leaders of the Mano River Union that the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute poses a significant threat to the region's already fragile peace.

Speaking at a news conference on Wednesday, Chairman Elder Samuel O. Philips urged President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, along with the governments of Sierra Leone and Guinea, to launch an urgent and comprehensive investigation. He emphasized the need for a credible joint border verification mechanism to promote clarity and prevent tensions from escalating.

Elder Philips noted the Council's deep concern regarding "recent developments at the Sorlumba crossing point and along Liberia's borders with Sierra Leone and Guinea, including alarming reports of incursions by Guinean military forces into Liberian territory." He added that "any disturbance in these areas risks destabilizing not only communities but the fragile peace of the entire region. These developments are deeply troubling."

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Addressing the Government of Guinea, he reminded leaders of the shared history and cultural bonds between the neighboring countries, stating that "the longstanding relationship between our peoples must not be undermined by actions that threaten peace and trust." He called for "the immediate withdrawal of any military presence from Liberian and Sierra Leonean territories," and reiterated the Council's appeal for the establishment of "a credible joint border verification mechanism to ensure clarity, prevent misunderstandings, and foster lasting peace along our shared frontiers."

He further stressed that any breach of Liberia's sovereignty "must be treated with the utmost seriousness and urgency," noting that the borderlines are not merely geographical boundaries but "living spaces of shared heritage, binding together families, cultures, and histories across nations." Elder Philips commended the government's swift initiative to convene a trilateral engagement among regional Heads of State.

Turning his message to citizens of Lofa County and surrounding border communities, Elder Philips acknowledged the fear and uncertainty triggered by recent events. "The Council stands firmly with you," he said. "We urge you to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding. Resist any provocation that could escalate tensions. Continue to embody the spirit of peace and coexistence that has long defined your communities."

He assured residents that their "safety, dignity, and well-being remain our highest concern" and called on all Liberians to unite in solidarity with border communities "during this critical time."