Liberia: Avoid 'Dramatic' Response

Monrovia — The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC) has called on President Joseph Boakai and the Government of Liberia to avoid what it described as "dramatic" responses to the ongoing Liberia-Guinea border dispute and instead provide clear information about the situation.

In a statement read on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, the opposition party said there has been sustained commercial activity along the disputed border area for decades without confrontation between Liberia and Guinea.

It questioned why tensions have now escalated under the current Unity Party-led administration, and why information has been micromanaged, urging the government to disclose what triggered the dispute.

Speaking at a press briefing at the party's headquarters in Airfield, Sinkor, MPC Director of Press, Michael C. E. Marshall, said that while there have been widespread reports about mining activities in the area that led to the situation, the government has yet to confirm or deny those claims.

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He noted that official communications have largely focused on assurances that the matter is being handled diplomatically, without addressing the root cause of the conflict.

Marshall further accused the government of withholding key details and called for greater transparency.

"Guinea did not just wake up one morning and begin seizing Liberian land; there must be a reason," he said. "We believe those reasons are being concealed by the government."

He also referenced reports of equipment allegedly seized and examined by Guinean authorities, raising concerns about possible undisclosed dealings or mining activities linked to the incident.

The MPC spokesman urged the government to be proactive in informing the public, rather than "micromanaging" information related to the situation.

Describing the dispute as a potential threat to national security, Marshall called on the government to prioritize a diplomatic resolution while ensuring accurate and timely information is shared with the public.