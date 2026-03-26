Liberia: Missing Paper Trail Shakes U.S.$6.2m Corruption Case Against Tweah, Others

A dramatic turn in one of Liberia's most closely watched corruption trials has cast uncertainty over the prosecution's case, after a key state witness disclosed that crucial financial documents central to tracing US$6.2 million allegedly mismanaged by senior officials cannot be found.

Testifying before Criminal Court 'C', Edward J. Blamah, Chief of Staff to the Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA), revealed under oath that despite "diligent" efforts, the agency could not locate subpoenaed records tied to the transactions in question.

The revelation strikes at the heart of the prosecution's case against former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and four co-defendants, who are accused of orchestrating the transfer and withdrawal of public funds in September 2023.

At issue are allegations that more than US$6.2 million was transferred from the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) into operational accounts of the Financial Intelligence Agency before being rapidly withdrawn.

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Prosecutors contend that the transactions lacked proper authorization and that the funds were subsequently depleted--allegedly through withdrawals executed by then FIA Comptroller D. Moses P. Cooper.

However, the inability of the FIA to produce documentary evidence tracing these transactions has fundamentally altered the evidentiary landscape of the trial.

"This undercuts the paper trail prosecutors had counted on," said a senior lawyer observing the proceedings, describing such documentation as the "spine" of financial-crime prosecutions.

Without bank records, transfer authorizations, and internal memos, the prosecution is now forced to rely heavily on witness testimony and circumstantial evidence--forms of proof generally considered less compelling in complex financial cases.

The absence of documentary evidence raises profound legal questions--not only about the strength of the case but also about the integrity of Liberia's financial oversight institutions.

Legal practitioners say the situation introduces three major complications, weakened prosecutorial burden of proof as financial crimes typically depend on a clear audit trail--documented evidence showing how money moved, who authorized it, and where it ended up.

Without such records, prosecutors must rely on oral testimonies, patterns of transactions, institutional practices.

While admissible, these forms of evidence may struggle to meet the high threshold of proof required for conviction, especially in a case involving senior government officials.

The lack of paper trail also raises credibility crisis for state institutions. The failure by the FIA to produce its own records has triggered scrutiny over internal controls and record-keeping systems.

Was the absence of documents due to administrative negligence? Poor archival systems? Or deliberate obstruction?

"The question now is not just where the money went," a legal expert told the Daily Observer on Wednesday. "But why the institutions responsible for tracking it cannot produce the evidence."

This development risks undermining public confidence in agencies such as the FIA, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), and even the broader financial governance framework.

Defense lawyers have long argued that the transactions were conducted under national security authority, citing the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act (2011) and the FIA Act (2022).

Although the Supreme Court has already rejected claims of blanket immunity--ruling that such protections apply only to the President and not subordinates--the absence of documentation may indirectly bolster the defense.

By highlighting gaps in evidence and alleged failures in disclosure, defense teams are expected to argue procedural unfairness, incomplete investigations, reasonable doubt regarding intent and authorization.

Alongside Tweah, the indictment names several high-ranking officials, including former Acting Justice Minister Nyenati Tuan, former National Security Adviser Jefferson Karmoh, former FIA Director Stanley S. Ford, and Comptroller Cooper.

They face multiple charges, including economic sabotage, theft of public money, money laundering, and criminal conspiracy.

Prosecutors allege that between September 8 and 22, 2023, over L1.055 billion (approximately US$5.4-$5.5 million) and an additional US$500,000 were transferred without proper documentation or legal backing.

With documentary evidence missing, witness accounts are now emerging as the prosecution's primary tool.

Baba Mohammed Boika, a program manager at the LACC, testified that two of the defendants admitted during questioning that the funds were withdrawn for use by the Joint Security apparatus.

According to Boika, these statements were made voluntarily during investigative interviews--an assertion that could prove pivotal if accepted by the court.

Yet legal experts caution that such admissions, without corroborating documents, may face challenges regarding context, interpretation, and admissibility.

Beyond the courtroom, the case has evolved into a broader referendum on Liberia's anti-corruption framework.

For years, critics have argued that high-profile corruption cases often falter due to weak investigations, poor documentation, and institutional inefficiencies.

This latest development appears to reinforce those concerns.

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"The credibility of Liberia's financial oversight institutions is now on trial as much as the defendants themselves," one legal observer remarked.

As the trial continues, both sides are expected to recalibrate their strategies as prosecutors will lean more heavily on testimonies, banking patterns, and circumstantial links, while defense teams will intensify challenges around missing evidence and due process.

The court, presided over by Judge Osuman F. Feikai, will ultimately determine whether the available evidence meets the legal threshold for conviction.

What began as a high-stakes corruption prosecution anchored on financial records has now transformed into a complex legal battle over credibility, institutional integrity, and the limits of evidence.

The disappearance of key documents does not automatically exonerate the accused--but it significantly complicates the path to accountability.

The implications go far beyond this single case. The outcome will shape public trust in the justice system, influence future anti-corruption prosecutions, and test the country's commitment to transparency at the highest levels of government.

In the absence of paper, the truth must now emerge from people--and whether that will be enough remains the central question before the court.