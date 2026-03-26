Liberia: ICT Boost Signals Turning Point for Tvet Reform Agenda

Liberia's long-struggling Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector has received a potentially transformative boost, as the Agricultural and Industrial Training Bureau (AITB) secures critical Information and Communication Technology (ICT) equipment from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) under a broader institutional strengthening project.

The intervention--anchored in the FAO-funded project "Institutional Strengthening and Mapping of TVET Institutions in Liberia"--is more than a routine donation. It represents a strategic attempt to address deep-rooted structural weaknesses in Liberia's skills development ecosystem, particularly around data, coordination, and regulatory oversight.

At the official presentation of the pieces of equipment on Wednesday, March 25, AITB Director General Abraham Billy underscored the fundamental challenge that has long plagued the sector: a lack of knowledge about itself.

"How can you regulate institutions that you have less knowledge about?" Billy asked. "This institution is responsible to inform stakeholders on training issues, concerns, and challenges in the sector... but without data, that becomes nearly impossible."

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For decades, Liberia's TVET system has operated with limited coordination and inadequate information about the number, distribution, and capacity of training institutions across the country. Despite its central role in tackling youth unemployment and poverty, the sector has remained underdeveloped and poorly resourced.

AITB, the statutory regulator of both public and private TVET institutions, has faced a paradox: it is mandated to set standards, ensure compliance, and align training with labor market demands--yet has lacked the tools to effectively monitor or even fully map the institutions it oversees.

Billy illustrated this gap with a stark analogy, "Sometimes, it's like sending a team to execute a task without knowing what the task is. That has been the reality in parts of our work."

Previous data collection efforts, he revealed, relied heavily on personal mobile phones of enumerators--an approach that proved unreliable and unsustainable.

"Some of them lost their phones, some got corrupted... and that affected our ability to gather consistent data," he said.

Why the ICT Intervention Matters

The newly donated pieces of ICT equipment, which include 2 high-quality brand-new Lenovo laptops, 10 Samsung Galaxy A9 tablets with protective covers, and 1-terabytes Seagate external hard drive, are expected to fundamentally change how AITB operates--particularly in three critical areas data collection and management, ensure regulatory oversight, and informed policy decision making.

The equipment will support a nationwide mapping exercise covering all 15 counties, allowing for real-time, standardized data collection and storage, and with a centralized database, AITB will be better positioned to monitor compliance, enforce standards, and track institutional performance.

Perhaps most importantly, the data generated will inform national policy, ensuring that investments in skills training align with actual labor market needs.

Billy emphasized that the project would produce three key outputs, a comprehensive mapping report of TVET institutions, a national database accessible to stakeholders, and a strategic roadmap for long-term sector development.

"Even those who are not at the table will be able to understand TVET just by accessing the database," he noted.

The broader significance of the project lies in its alignment with Liberia's development priorities, particularly under the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, which emphasizes education, youth empowerment, and job creation.

TVET is widely seen as a critical pathway to addressing Liberia's high youth unemployment rate, especially given that a large proportion of the population lacks access to formal higher education.

Yet, persistent challenges have undermined its effectiveness, including mismatch between training and labor market needs, inconsistent quality across institutions, limited access to modern equipment for practical training, and shortage of qualified instructors.

By enabling a comprehensive mapping of institutions and stakeholders, the FAO-supported project seeks to address these systemic gaps at their root.

One of the most significant implications of the initiative is the potential shift from a fragmented to a coordinated TVET system.

Currently, multiple actors--including government ministries, private institutions, and development partners--operate within the sector, often without a unified framework or shared data.

The mapping exercise is expected to bring these actors into a single ecosystem, improving coordination and reducing duplication of efforts.

It will also strengthen collaboration with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ministry of Labor, and the private sector and training institutions.

This multi-stakeholder approach is essential for ensuring that TVET programs are responsive to industry demands.

At its core, the project is an economic intervention as much as it is an educational one.

By improving the quality and relevance of skills training, Liberia aims to increase employability among young people, reduce reliance on informal sector jobs, support entrepreneurship and small business development, and strengthen key sectors such as agriculture, industry, and clean energy.

Billy was explicit about this linkage, "Understanding what institutions are doing and what support they need will help us address unemployment, poverty, and several other issues confronting our society."

While the ICT equipment itself is a relatively modest investment within the project's total budget of approximately US$50,000, its catalytic potential is significant.

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The intervention is designed not as a one-off support, but as a foundation for sustained reform, with built-in mechanisms for capacity building of AITB staff, development of a long-term strategic framework, continuous stakeholder engagement and potential scaling through additional donor support.

FAO representatives, in presenting the equipment, urged AITB to ensure its effective utilization.

Ultimately, the success of the initiative will depend on how well Liberia translates data into action.

If effectively implemented, the project could mark a turning point in the country's approach to skills development--shifting from reactive, fragmented interventions to proactive, data-driven policymaking.

However, challenges remain. Sustained political will, adequate funding, and institutional coordination will be critical to ensuring that the gains from this project are not short-lived.

For now, stakeholders see cautious optimism.

As Billy concluded, "This is not just about this intervention. It is about building a system that those who come after us can rely on to continue improving the TVET sector."

In a country where youth unemployment remains a pressing concern, that system--if realized--could prove to be one of Liberia's most important investments in its future.