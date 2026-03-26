Liberia: EPA Clears Ivanhoe Atlantic's Esia for Phase One

MONROVIA — A key environmental approval granted by Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to Ivanhoe Atlantic is emerging as more than a routine regulatory step--it may mark the first real test of the country's long-anticipated shift to a multi-user rail system.

Ivanhoe Atlantic, a U.S.-based mining company, announced that the Government of Liberia has formally accepted its Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) for Phase One of its transport and logistics infrastructure tied to the Kon Kweni iron ore project. The approval clears a major hurdle for the company's planned use of Liberia's rail and port infrastructure and advances early-stage development activities.

But beyond the technical milestone, the approval is being closely watched as a signal of how Liberia intends to operationalize its policy direction toward shared infrastructure -- particularly along the strategic Yekepa-Buchanan rail corridor.

The ESIA approval follows the Legislature's ratification of Ivanhoe Atlantic's Concession and Access Agreement (CAA) in December 2025, a deal backed by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai that allows the company access to Liberia's rail and port systems under a multi-user framework. Ivanhoe is expected to become the first company to operate under this evolving model, which seeks to move the country away from concession-controlled rail systems toward broader, state-regulated access.

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"This approvals milestone in Liberia is a testament to the dedication and thoroughness demonstrated by our Ivanhoe Atlantic team and our specialist partners throughout the process," said Ambassador (Ret.) Dr. J. Peter Pham, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO of Ivanhoe Atlantic. "We believe that promoting the wellbeing of the environment and of communities where we operate are essential principles that guide our business decisions."

He added that the milestone reinforces the company's collaboration with the Liberian government and its commitment to developing multi-user infrastructure capable of generating long-term economic value and employment.

The ESIA, developed by the Earthtime Group -- an environmental advisory firm accredited by the EPA -- follows several years of environmental, social, and biodiversity studies, as well as stakeholder consultations. It evaluates potential impacts of the project and outlines mitigation measures in line with Liberian regulatory standards and international benchmarks, including those of the International Finance Corporation and the Equator Principles.

Phase One of the project focuses on enabling rail and port logistics to support the export of ultra-high grade iron ore from the Kon Kweni deposit in neighboring Guinea. Located near Liberia's border, the project is expected to rely on the Yekepa-Buchanan railway and the Port of Buchanan for export, positioning Liberia as a critical transit hub in a cross-border mining corridor.

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The government's broader policy ambition is to establish a National Rail Authority that would oversee and regulate rail access as a sovereign asset, ensuring that multiple operators can utilize the infrastructure under transparent and standardized terms. Ivanhoe's entry into the system is therefore seen as a practical test of whether that vision can be implemented effectively.

If fully realized, the project could significantly expand capacity along the rail line--from initial volumes of between 2 to 5 million tonnes per annum to as much as 30 million tonnes over time--while driving infrastructure upgrades and increased throughput at the port.

Ivanhoe estimates the project could generate approximately 500 direct jobs and up to 3,000 indirect jobs over its lifecycle, alongside broader economic benefits tied to logistics, services, and regional trade.

The company is now advancing toward final approvals from the Government of Guinea in the coming weeks, a step that will be critical in unlocking the full cross-border potential of the project.

For Liberia, however, the immediate question is less about geology and more about governance: whether the country's multi-user rail framework -- long debated and often contested -- can transition from policy ambition to operational reality.