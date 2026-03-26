Liberia: Jeety's Commitment Wins Praise From Rubber Farmers

Liberia's rubber farmers have publicly honored businessman Upjit Singh Sachdeva, widely known as "Jeety," for what they describe as his unwavering commitment to sustaining the country's rubber sector during one of its most challenging market periods.

The Rubber Planters Association of Liberia (RPAL) and the Rubber Development Fund Incorporated (RDFI) recently recognized Mr. Sachdeva for the role his company, Jeety Rubber LLC, has played in supporting smallholder rubber farmers, particularly at a time when other buyers suspended purchases following the government's decision to introduce a regulated farm-gate price for rubber.

At a ceremony marked by cultural symbolism and appreciation, the associations robed Mr. Sachdeva in traditional Liberian attire and conferred upon him the Liberian name "Kolleh," meaning "a bright and good man." The gesture, organizers said, reflected the deep respect and gratitude farmers feel for his contributions to the sector.

Presenting the honor, RPAL President Wilhelmina Mulbah Siaway and RDFI Chairman J. Tokpah Mulbah described Jeety Rubber as a dependable partner to Liberia's rubber farmers.

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"This Certificate of Honor is in recognition of your exceptional contributions to Liberia's rubber sector and your unwavering support for rubber farmers, particularly during critical periods of limited market access," the two leaders stated in the certificate presented to the Jeety Rubber CEO.

They added that the company's dedication has helped sustain thousands of farmers who depend on rubber production for their livelihoods.

"Your commitment to sustaining farmer livelihoods and promoting community welfare is highly commendable," they said.

The recognition comes against the backdrop of significant changes in Liberia's rubber pricing structure.

In June 2025, the Government of Liberia introduced a regulated farm-gate price system for rubber following complaints from farmers about unfair pricing practices under the previous system, where buyers largely determined prices.

Under the new framework, the government set the price of rubber at US$690 per ton. However, farmers currently receive about US$657, after deductions that include US$27 in government tax, US$4 for RDFI, and US$2 for RPAL.

The introduction of the pricing system sparked controversy within the sector.

Shortly after the policy was announced, Firestone Liberia, the country's largest buyer of smallholder rubber, suspended purchases, arguing that the government-imposed price was unsustainable and did not adequately reflect the company's operational costs and social obligations.

It remains unclear whether Firestone has since resumed purchasing rubber from smallholder farmers.

In contrast, Jeety Rubber continued purchasing rubber, positioning itself as a critical market outlet for farmers during the disruption.

Jeety Rubber operates a more than US$75 million rubber processing facility in Weala, Margibi County, one of the country's largest rubber processing plants.

The facility requires between 200 and 250 tons of raw rubber daily to sustain operations. Annually, the company's demand ranges from 25,000 to 40,000 tons, with smallholder farmers serving as the primary suppliers.

Industry observers say this demand has made the company a crucial buyer in the local market, providing a steady outlet for farmers' produce.

Speaking at the ceremony, Minister of Agriculture Dr. Alexander Nuetah used the occasion to call on farmers to significantly increase rubber production to meet the growing capacity of Liberia's processing industry.

According to the Minister, the country's rubber factories now have the infrastructure and market access to absorb larger volumes, but production remains far below potential.

He disclosed that national rubber output last year stood at approximately 180,000 tons, a figure that falls well short of the government's production targets.

"The factories are ready. The price regime is fair and transparent," Minister Nuetah said.

"What we now need is production--more tapping, more output, more commitment from every farmer with rubber on their land."

The Agriculture Minister also reaffirmed the government's commitment to strengthening Liberia's domestic rubber processing industry.

He reminded farmers and cooperatives that the government maintains a strict policy prohibiting the export of unprocessed rubber.

"The policy has not changed," Minister Nuetah stressed.

He warned that farmers who sell to roadside or informal buyers operating outside the regulated system undermine the sector and weaken enforcement of government regulations.

The government's position is anchored in Executive Order No. 151, issued in August 2025, which bans the export of raw rubber.

The policy was introduced to promote local processing, job creation, and increased national revenue, requiring all rubber produced in Liberia to be processed domestically. Violators face penalties under the order.

Beyond purchasing rubber, Jeety Rubber has also taken steps to support long-term growth in the sector.

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Since 2025, the company has extended interest-free loans to more than 100 farmers to help finance farm replanting and expansion.

The loans allow farmers to rehabilitate aging plantations and increase productivity. Repayment is structured through gradual deductions from farmers' future rubber sales to the company.

Industry leaders say the initiative has provided farmers with access to financing that is otherwise difficult to obtain.

For the Rubber Planters Association and RDFI, honoring Mr. Sachdeva was not merely ceremonial but a reflection of what they described as a genuine partnership between the private sector and Liberia's smallholder farmers.

By conferring the name "Kolleh," the associations sought to recognize a businessman they say has demonstrated both economic commitment and social responsibility toward the communities that sustain Liberia's rubber industry.

The ceremony also honored Agriculture Minister Dr. Alexander Nuetah and the Liberia Agriculture Company for their contributions to the sector.

For many farmers in attendance, however, the moment belonged to the man they now call "Kolleh"--a name they say symbolizes gratitude for standing with them when the rubber market faced uncertainty.