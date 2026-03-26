Liberia: National Security Has a New Border and Liberia Is Leaving It Unguarded

There was a time when national security meant soldiers at the border, checkpoints on highways, and watchful eyes along the Mano River. Today, that definition is dangerously incomplete. The most sensitive assets of the modern state -- identity, health records, land records, financial data, and movement patterns -- no longer sit in guarded vaults. They live in servers. They move through code. They are processed, stored, and controlled in digital systems that, for Liberia, are increasingly not its own.

And therein lies the quiet crisis.

At the very moment when a young Liberian innovator, Hellen S. Momoh, is standing on a global stage arguing that "if data is the new oil, Liberia must have its own refinery," her country appears to be doing the exact opposite. We are not refining our data. We are exporting it -- often wholesale, often quietly, and often without a full reckoning of what that means.

This is not an abstract concern. In recent years, the Government of Liberia has entered into arrangements that place highly sensitive national datasets -- biometric identity systems, health records, immigration platforms -- into the hands of foreign technology firms, sometimes under multi-decade concessions, sometimes under the softer language of bilateral assistance. These are not just technical systems. They are the digital skeleton of the state.

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Whoever controls them does not merely process information. They shape access, influence decision-making timelines, and, in the worst-case scenario, hold leverage.

If that sounds dramatic, it should. Because this is no longer just about technology. It is about sovereignty.

For years, Liberia struggled to digitize basic services. Business registration, passport processing, and licensing systems remained manual not because technology was unavailable, but because transparency was inconvenient. Digital systems reduce discretion. They close loopholes. They make corruption harder to hide. In many ways, resistance to technology was resistance to accountability.

Now that digitization is no longer optional, the pendulum has swung -- but perhaps too far in the wrong direction.

Instead of building local capacity and trusting Liberian expertise, there appears to be a consistent pattern: outsource the system, import the solution, and exclude the very people who should be building the country's digital backbone.

Liberian technology firms have said as much. In an open letter to National Security Advisor Kofi Woods in August 2025, a consortium of local companies warned that they have been systematically shut out of major national ICT projects. The exclusion, they argue, is often disguised behind procurement criteria so restrictive that no Liberian-owned company can qualify. The result is predictable: strategic systems handed to foreign entities, while local capacity remains underdeveloped.

The list of outsourced platforms is telling -- Work Permits, eVisa, Passports, Alien Registration, the Liberia Traffic Management System, and even the PPCC eProcurement platform. These are not peripheral tools. They are core instruments of governance.

And yet, while we celebrate policies like "Buy Liberia" and "Build Liberia," we quietly bypass Liberians when it matters most.

This is where the contradiction becomes impossible to ignore.

On one hand, Liberia is producing minds like Hellen Momoh -- individuals who understand that data is not just a byproduct of governance but its foundation. Through her work with Surna Technologies, she is envisioning a future where African countries design, own, and control their own data infrastructure -- where decisions are made in real time, based on systems built for local realities.

On the other hand, Liberia itself is behaving like a country content to remain a tenant in its own skull, renting the brain of another to hold our data.

We applaud the innovator abroad; while undermining the very ecosystem she would need to return and build at home.

So the question must be asked: are we nurturing excellence only to export it? Are we celebrating Liberian ingenuity while systematically denying it a seat at the table?

National security does not end at Bo Waterside, Ganta, or Loguatuo. It now extends into data centers, cloud architectures, and algorithmic systems. The threats are not always visible, but they are real. Data breaches, system dependencies, external control over critical infrastructure -- these are the new fault lines of state vulnerability.

Liberia cannot afford to approach this frontier casually.

What is required is not piecemeal reform, but a fundamental shift in thinking. Technology must move from the margins of policy to its center. The country needs a clear digital sovereignty framework, one that defines how national data is collected, stored, processed, and protected. It needs procurement policies that do not merely invite foreign expertise, but deliberately develop and prioritize Liberian participation. And yes, it may very well require the establishment of a dedicated national institution focused on digital infrastructure and data security.

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Above all, it requires leadership that understands that in the 21st century, sovereignty is as much digital as it is territorial.

The Boakai Administration has articulated its development agenda under the banner of ARREST. But as Liberia steps deeper into a world defined by data, that framework feels incomplete. The time has come to upgrade the acronym to RESTART -- adding the new "T" for Technology.

Because to enter the second quarter of the 21st century without technology as a central pillar of national development is not just an oversight. It is a signal -- to Liberians, to investors, and to the world -- that we are not yet ready to compete, to protect, or to lead in the age that is already here.

Hellen Momoh is showing us what is possible.

The question is whether Liberia is ready to meet her there.