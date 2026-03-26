Niger: Boa Niger Suspends Dividend After Profit Collapse in 2025

Bank of Africa Niger (BRVM: BOAN) will not pay a dividend for the 2025 financial year after a sharp decline in earnings, marking a break from several years of regular distributions.

The board said it will submit the proposal to shareholders at its annual general meeting on April 3, citing a difficult economic and financial environment. "The results for the 2025 financial year do not allow for the payment of a dividend," the bank said.

Net income fell to 409.26 million FCFA from more than 5 billion FCFA in 2024, a decline of 91.8%. The drop was driven by lower net banking income, which declined 1.2%, and higher operating costs, which rose 3.9%, partly due to exceptional tax charges. Return on equity fell to 1.05% from 11.39% a year earlier.

The bank also cited a deteriorating economic environment in Niger, where sanctions following the 2023 coup have weighed on activity. The banking sector has seen rising non-performing loans, while BOA Niger's loan portfolio declined 20.9% year on year.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The board decided to allocate the full net profit to reduce accumulated losses, with retained earnings still in deficit at 1.8 billion FCFA after the adjustment.

Key Takeaways

The dividend suspension highlights pressure on banking profitability in fragile macroeconomic environments. For BOA Niger, the combination of weaker lending activity, rising credit risk and higher operating costs has reduced earnings to a level where capital preservation takes priority over shareholder returns. The increase in non-performing loans reflects broader stress in the economy, where businesses and households face reduced liquidity and slower growth. In such conditions, banks typically increase provisions, which directly reduces net income. The decision to retain earnings rather than distribute dividends is aimed at strengthening the balance sheet and maintaining regulatory capital ratios. This approach is common in periods of economic stress, especially in markets affected by political instability or external shocks. While the bank expects a recovery in 2026, including a projected pre-tax profit of 7.2 billion FCFA, this outlook depends on improved operating conditions, including higher net banking income, lower costs and reduced credit risk. For investors, the situation underscores the sensitivity of bank earnings to macroeconomic conditions and asset quality, particularly in frontier markets where shocks can have a direct impact on financial sector performance.