Nigeria: 2 Drown in Kwara Quarry Lake

25 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Two men have drowned in a quarry lake in the Opete area of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Fatai Abdulraman and 27-year-old Muhammed Awal. Their bodies were recovered from the lake on Monday evening.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 5:08 p.m., prompting an emergency response from authorities.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene for a rescue operation.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, noted that the victims were retrieved from the water after a coordinated recovery effort.

He said the bodies were subsequently handed over to a relative, identified as Mallam Abdulfatahi, for burial arrangements.

Quoting the Director of the Fire Service, Alabi Muhammed, Adekunle expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the incident as both unfortunate and avoidable.

He warned residents against swimming or engaging in activities in quarry lakes and other unsafe water bodies, stressing that such locations are often deep, unstable, and hazardous.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.