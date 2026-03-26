Nigeria: 2 Drown in Kwara Quarry Lake

Two men have drowned in a quarry lake in the Opete area of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State.

The victims were identified as 26-year-old Fatai Abdulraman and 27-year-old Muhammed Awal. Their bodies were recovered from the lake on Monday evening.

The incident, it was gathered, occurred at about 5:08 p.m., prompting an emergency response from authorities.

Firefighters were immediately deployed to the scene for a rescue operation.

Confirming the incident on Tuesday, the spokesperson for the State Fire Service, Hassan Hakeem Adekunle, noted that the victims were retrieved from the water after a coordinated recovery effort.

He said the bodies were subsequently handed over to a relative, identified as Mallam Abdulfatahi, for burial arrangements.

Quoting the Director of the Fire Service, Alabi Muhammed, Adekunle expressed condolences to the families of the deceased, describing the incident as both unfortunate and avoidable.

He warned residents against swimming or engaging in activities in quarry lakes and other unsafe water bodies, stressing that such locations are often deep, unstable, and hazardous.