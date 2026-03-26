Nigeria: What to Know About New HIV Prevention Injection

Nigeria is preparing to introduce a new tool in the fight against HIV - a long-acting injectable drug called Lenacapavir.

The rollout, which will begin in eight states -- Anambra, Ebonyi, Gombe, Kwara, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Benue, and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) -- is part of efforts to expand access to innovative HIV prevention options.

The rollout is supported by partners including the Global Fund and the World Health Organisation, which recommended the drug globally in July 2025.

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Briefing journalists in Abuja, the National Coordinator of the National HIV, Viral Hepatitis and STDs Control Programme (NASCP), Adebobola Bashorun, said programme data and stakeholder collaboration informed the rollout plan.

He stressed that the drug is not a cure but will complement existing prevention options, including oral pre-exposure prophylaxis and long-acting injectable cabotegravir.

The Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA), Temitope Ilori, said while global trials suggest the drug is largely safe, there is insufficient evidence to support its use during pregnancy.

"Even though LenPrEP is considered very safe based on global studies, it is not recommended for pregnant women. It is important to emphasise that this is a preventive intervention, not a treatment," she said.

Health authorities say the rollout represents a major shift in HIV prevention, particularly for people at higher risk of infection.

But what exactly is this new injection? Who is it for? How does it work? And what should Nigerians know as the programme begins?

This explainer breaks it all down.

What is Lenacapavir and why does it matter?

Lenacapavir is a long-acting injectable antiretroviral drug used for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), meaning it helps prevent HIV infection in people who are HIV-negative but at risk.

Unlike traditional HIV prevention pills that must be taken daily, it is administered once every six months, making it one of the longest-acting prevention options available.

This is significant because adherence -- the ability to take medication consistently -- has long been a major challenge. Daily pills can be difficult to maintain due to stigma, forgetfulness, or limited access to healthcare.

With just two injections a year, Lenacapavir reduces that burden and could improve protection rates, supporting efforts to end HIV and AIDS as a public health threat by 2030.

Where rollout will begin

Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Iziaq Salako, said Nigeria was selected as one of nine early adopter countries by the Global Fund after expressing interest in March 2025.

He noted that about 52,000 doses have been provided to support the introduction, with the first batch already delivered and preparations ongoing for national and facility-level rollout.

Salako said Lenacapavir is intended for HIV-negative individuals at substantial risk of infection, including people with HIV-positive partners, individuals with multiple partners, sex workers, men who have sex with men, and people who inject drugs.

He said the government is adopting a phased approach to monitor safety and effectiveness before expanding nationwide.

He added that rollout activities will include a national launch, media engagement, and facility-level flag-offs, guided by the National Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis Implementation Plan (2025-2028), which covers service delivery, supply chain, financing and community engagement.

How it works

Lenacapavir works by blocking key stages of the HIV life cycle, preventing the virus from establishing infection if exposure occurs. Once injected, it remains active in the body for months, providing continuous protection.

So far, no major adverse effects have been recorded, with mild injection-site pain being the most common side effect.

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Authorities say the phased rollout will allow close monitoring of safety and effectiveness in Nigerian populations before wider expansion.

However, the drug has limitations. It does not prevent other sexually transmitted infections or unintended pregnancies and is not recommended for pregnant women.

Health experts also caution that it should not be seen as a licence for risky behaviour.

How it fits into Nigeria's broader HIV response

Lenacapavir will complement -- not replace -- existing HIV prevention methods such as daily oral PrEP, long-acting injectable cabotegravir, condom use, and behavioural interventions.

Experts say offering multiple prevention options allows individuals to choose what suits their lifestyle, improving uptake and effectiveness.

While the innovation holds promise, challenges such as awareness, stigma, health system capacity, and equitable access will need to be addressed as implementation progresses.