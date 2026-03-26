Nigeria: Over 250 Golfers Compete for Honours At Ebaretonbofa Invitational

More than 250 golfers drawn from across Nigeria are currently competing for honours at the Stephen Ebaretonbofa Invitational Tournament taking place at the Benin Golf Club in Edo State.

The week-long championship, which teed off on March 23, is scheduled to run through March 28, attracting a blend of elite professionals and amateur players.

The tournament is being staged in celebration of the 50th birthday of Stephen Ebaretonbofa, the captain of the Benin Golf Club, and has already delivered a mix of competitive action and social engagement among participants.

Activities began with a Special Ladies Outing, where female golfers set the tone for the week with impressive displays on the course. The event not only highlighted the growing participation of women in the sport but also added a festive atmosphere to the opening day.

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On Tuesday, attention turned to the caddies, as those from Edo and Delta States featured in an open round organised in recognition of their contributions to the game. The initiative also underscored the mentorship role of the club captain in developing the next generation of players and support personnel.

The tournament shifts into a more competitive phase on Wednesday and Thursday, with professional golfers taking centre stage.

Top players from leading clubs across the country are competing, including representatives from Ikoyi Golf Club, Lakowe Lakes Golf Club, Ikeja Golf Club, IBB Golf and Country Club, TYB Golf Club, Python Golf Club, Ilorin Golf Club, Ibori Golf and Country Club, Sapele Athletic Golf Club, Ogunnu Golf Resorts, Ibom Golf and Country Club, UBTH Golf Club, as well as the host club.

Action continues on Friday with contests in the men's handicap 13-28 category, ladies' handicap 29-36, and events for veterans and super veterans.

The tournament will climax on Saturday with the championship rounds, featuring men's handicap 1-12 and ladies' handicap 1-28.

The event will conclude with a prize presentation ceremony and a dinner at the BCGS pavilion, bringing the curtain down on what promises to be a memorable celebration of golf.