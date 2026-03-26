Nigeria: Ikeja Captain's Day Ends High As Captain Reflects On Tenure

The 2026 edition of the Ikeja Golf Club Captain's Day tournament has ended on a high note, with members and participants describing it as one of the best organised editions in recent years.

The week-long event began on March 16, with each day dedicated to different categories including veteran men, ladies, Thursday kitty, handicap 0-18, handicap 18 and above, guests, and the order of merit.

The championship was brought to a befitting close with a glamorous ceremony attended by prominent personalities from various sectors.

An elated outgoing captain of the Ikeja Golf Club, Abdulrasheed Adebisi, expressed gratitude to members for giving him the opportunity to lead the club over the past year. He also praised members of his 2025/26 management committee, noting that their support played a crucial role in the achievements recorded during his tenure.

"As my time as captain draws to a close, I look back with gratitude on the journey we have shared.

"Serving this great club has been one of the greatest honours and I thank each and every one of you for entrusting me with the privilege to lead.

"I did not walk this path alone. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the 2025/26 Management Committee. We spent countless hours planning, debating and working together to make our club stronger.

"As my captaincy comes to an end, I wish the incoming captain and his team every success. I am not leaving but look forward to many more rounds of golf with all of you," he added.