Nigeria: DOAMF Hosts 15th Charity Golf Tourney to Support Communities

The Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial Foundation (DOAMF) is set to stage the 15th edition of its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Saturday, April 18, at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club, Lagos.

The foundation, dedicated to improving healthcare and education for underserved communities, has impacted over 95,000 lives since its inception.

DOAMF delivers its interventions through free medical outreaches, scholarships for indigent but brilliant students up to tertiary level, and mentorship programmes in schools. Its initiatives also include educational and skill acquisition programmes, as well as the provision of library resources, sick bays, and welfare materials.

Media Liaison Officer for the foundation, Bukunmi Osunsina, said the annual tournament serves as a key fundraising platform to support these programmes, which continue to improve the lives of beneficiaries.

Osunsina noted that consistent support from corporate and individual sponsors has played a vital role in sustaining the foundation's impact. She added that the organising committee--comprising passionate golfers from the corporate sector--has invested significantly in this year's edition to maintain its standard of excellence and deliver a unique tournament experience.

"They also hope that every participating golfer, as well as sponsors and partners will have a wonderful and fun experience" she said.

A qualifier for the tournament is scheduled to hold at the same venue on Saturday, April 4.