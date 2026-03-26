Nigeria: NSC Honours Young Athletes As Ntic Joins International Schools Council

25 March 2026
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Olusola Jide Jide

The National Sports Commission (NSC) recently spotlighted Nigeria's emerging athletic talent at an event held at Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) in Abuja, awarding junior athletes cash prizes ranging from N1 million to N3 million for their 2025 performances.

Among those recognised were sprinters Miracle Oluebube Ezechukwu, Crown Umeh, Unique Kamsiyonna Umeh, Andrew Miracle Yemi, Adaeze Ezeh Precious, and Rosemary Chigozie.

NTIC Managing Director Feyzullah Bilgin highlighted the college's role in nurturing both academic and athletic excellence. "Sports is a national asset and a unifying factor. When coupled with education, which develops skills and character, it becomes an extraordinary project," he said.

Bilgin noted that 15 of the honourees are currently on scholarship at NTIC, reflecting the institution's integrated approach to supporting young talent.

The celebration also coincided with NTIC's recent admission into the Council of International Schools (CIS), joining a global network of over 1,550 schools and universities across 100 countries.

Bilgin described the membership as a milestone for the institution. "We are excited to be part of a global community of schools and universities," he said, noting that the recognition complements NTIC's commitment to producing students who excel academically and athletically.

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