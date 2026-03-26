Ghana: IGP Deploys Reinforcement to Nkwanta After Violent Attacks

The Ghana Police Service has sent additional security personnel to Nkwanta in the Oti Region following renewed violent attacks in the area.

A news release from the Oti Regional Police Public Affairs Unit, today, March 26, 2026 indicated that the Inspector General of Police deployed two armoured vehicles together with officers from the National Police Operations on the night of March 25, 2026, to strengthen security. It explained that calm has since been restored.

The statement disclosed that a joint team made up of the Police, the Military, the Bureau of National Investigations, Defence Intelligence and the Ghana National Fire Service recovered five bodies from two different locations in the Nkwanta South Municipality.

It noted that the victims include three males and two females.

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According to the Police, investigations have started to determine what led to the attacks and to identify those responsible.

It added that efforts are underway to ensure that the perpetrators are arrested and prosecuted.

The Police urged residents in Nkwanta and nearby communities to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by volunteering credible information to support the investigations.

It further cautioned the public against spreading false information or engaging in acts that could escalate tensions in the area.