Africa: AU Welcomes UN Resolution Recognizing Slave Trade As Crime Against Humanity

26 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The African Union Commission has welcomed a new resolution by the United Nations General Assembly recognizing the transatlantic slave trade as one of the gravest crimes against humanity.

In a statement, the Chairperson of the Commission praised the adoption of Resolution A/80/L.48, which was led by Ghana.

The Chairperson described the move as a major step toward justice and historical truth.

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The Commission commended the President of Ghana for showing leadership on the issue, noting that it reflects Africa's long-standing call for the full recognition of the slave trade and its lasting effects.

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"This historic decision marks an important step toward truth, justice, and healing, and reinforces the urgent need to address the enduring legacy of slavery," the Chairperson stated.

He said the African Union will continue to push for a full acknowledgment of both the historical and present-day impacts of slavery.

This, he added, includes efforts toward reparative justice, in line with the Union's long-term development plan, Agenda 2063.

The Commission further assured that the African Union will work closely with the United Nations, its member states, and other partners to promote justice and ensure that such crimes are never forgotten or repeated.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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