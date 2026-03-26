Gambia: 15 Young Journalists to Particpate in IOC Young Reporters Programme in Dakar

Fifteen (15) aspiring sports journalists across the world have been selected to participate in the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Young Reporters Programme during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

The selection follows overwhelming global interest, with 271 applications received from 32 countries after the programme's revamped format was launched in September 2025.

The chosen participants, aged between 21 and 25, will undergo intensive training while gaining hands-on experience covering one of the world's biggest multi-sport events for young athletes.

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During the Games, the young reporters will work alongside international media professionals, reporting on competitions and cultural activities across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly.

The cohort reflects a diverse global representation, with six participants from Africa, including three from host nation Senegal.

Other selected journalists come from Europe, Asia, Oceania and the Americas, as well as countries set to host future Olympic and Youth Olympic Games.

Those selected are Oumou Koulsoum Balde, Boubacar Diop and Aissatou Ka (Senegal), Nathan Goddard-McCarthy (Barbados), Flavie Kazmierczak (France), Yue Liu (China); Simone Longo (Italy), Nkele Martin (Canada), Mahbubat Salahudeen (Nigeria), Hawa Sow Tall (Mauritania), Aina Vall (Spain), Joh Vonne Roberts (USA), Abigael Wafula (Kenya), and Jack Young and Evelyn Younger (Australia).

Participants will be based at the Main Press Centre, where they will receive practical training in print journalism, sports photography, broadcasting and social media reporting under the guidance of experienced Olympic media professionals.

They will also gain real-time experience working in press conferences, mixed zones and live event environments, with their stories and multimedia content published on the programme's platforms.

Launched ahead of the inaugural Youth Olympic Games in Singapore in 2010, the IOC Young Reporters Programme has trained 125 young journalists from 68 countries, many of whom have gone on to build successful careers in sports media.

The Dakar 2026 edition builds on this legacy, incorporating updates to reflect the rapidly evolving media landscape, following a 2025 independent review conducted by Dr Jessie Wilkie of the University of Canberra.

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from 31 October to 13 November 2026, bringing together about 2,700 athletes aged up to 17 from around the world.

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