Gambia: Action Resume in Women's League 1 Today After Ramadan Break

26 March 2026
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Action is set to resume in the second round of the 2025\2026 Gambia Football Federation (GFF) Women's League Division One today, Thursday, 26th March 2026 after the Ramadan break.

As part of the opening matches, Koita FC will welcome TMT Ladies at the Bakau Mini Staduim at 4pm.

Immigration FC will host The Gambia Police Force FC in all the- security derby fixture at the Late Ousman Saho Football Field in Old Yundum at 4pm on same day .

Brikama United will rub shoulders with reigning league champions, Berewulleng in all the-Brikama derby clash at the Box Bar Mini Staduim in Brikama at 4pm.

Yakarr FC will take on Red Scorpion at the Gunjur Nyamina Football Field in Gunjur on the same day at 4pm.

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