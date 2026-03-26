Ghana: Agona West NDC Demands Unqualified Apology From Paul Adom-Otchere Over Alleged Misleading Editorial

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Agona West Constituency in the Central Region has called on Paul Adom Otchere to issue an unqualified apology over what it describes as a misleading editorial aired on Metro TV.

In a press statement released by the constituency Communications Bureau, the party accused the journalist of presenting inaccurate information and failing to verify basic facts during his analysis on March 24, 2026.

It explained that the editorial wrongly identified Mrs Ernestina Dangbey (MP for Agona West), as Member of Parliament for Agona East, who has supervised over the transfer of Swedru Senior High School (SWESCO) headmistress.

According to the statement, the individual whose image was used is the duly elected MP for Agona West Constituency and not Agona East as was reportedly presented.

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The party also clarified that Swedru Senior High School, which was referenced in the discussion, is located in Agona East Constituency and not Agona West.

The NDC described the errors as basic and avoidable, stressing that such inaccuracies on a national platform amount to a breach of professional responsibility.

It added that the situation risks misleading the public and undermining trust in the media.

The statement further raised concerns about what it sees as a growing trend of misinformation and bias in parts of the media landscape.

It warned that failure to prioritise accuracy could weaken Ghana's democratic process.

The party is therefore demanding that Adom Otchere and Metro TV apologise to the affected Member of Parliament and the public.

It called for the withdrawal of the editorial and a clear correction of the facts across all platforms.

The NDC urged media organisations, regulators and civil society groups to uphold the principles of accuracy, fairness and accountability in their work.