Ghana: Kofi Tonto Criticises Alleged Single Source Contracting Under NDC

26 March 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

A political aide and spokesperson for Mahamudu Bawumia, Kofi Tonto, has criticised the National Democratic Congress over what he describes as the continued use of single source contracting.

Speaking during on TV3 today, March 26, he questioned why the NDC, which campaigned on a promise to reset governance, appears to be adopting practices it previously criticised.

He argued that the party had presented itself to Ghanaians as a better alternative to the New Patriotic Party, yet is now engaging in similar actions.

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According to him, the NDC had accused the previous administration of poor governance and lack of transparency.

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However, he claimed that the same issues, including sole sourcing of contracts, are being repeated under the current administration.

Tonto expressed disappointment that some commentators, including Solomon Owusu, are not condemning these actions.

He insisted that governance should be based on accountability and consistency, regardless of which party is in power.

He maintained that political actors must be honest with the public and avoid defending practices they once criticised.

He added that Ghanaians expect leaders to uphold higher standards, especially after making strong campaign promises.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

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