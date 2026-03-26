Nigeria: Ondo Community Petitions Aiyedatiwa Over Abandoned World Bank Projects

Leaders and representatives of the Yaba Community in Idanre Council Area of Ondo State have accused the state government of abandoning and mismanaging World Bank-funded projects worth billions of naira.

The projects, part of the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP), include the Odode-Bajare road, Ojota Ala road, and the World Bank Market at Yaba/Ojotu.

They expressed their concerns in a petition to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, saying the projects were meant to improve rural mobility, facilitate trade, and unlock economic opportunities.

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The community recalled that the governor had flagged off the Bajare Road project in August 2024, and work had commenced on the Ojota-Ala Road.

The petition, signed by Chief Adegoke Fredrick Boluwaji, Araghaye of Idanre & Head of Yaba Community, and others, said the market project began with site mobilization and block molding activities but was disrupted by a contractor dispute.

"Another group arrived at the site, claiming ownership of the contract and forcefully removing the original contractor," the petition reads.

The community leaders said the Odode-Bajare Road and Ojota-Ala Road are now impassable, affecting the movement of people and goods. The market project remains stalled due to the dispute.

The petition reads: "Their petition reads " We, the undersigned leaders and representatives of the Yaba Community in Idanre Local Government Area, write to express our deep concern over the abandonment and mismanagement of critical infrastructure projects under the World Bank/Ondo State Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) in our region.

"These projects, that run into Billions of Naira were intended to improve rural mobility, facilitate trade, and unlock economic opportunities for our people.

"We were encouraged when Your Excellency flagged off the Bajare Road project on August 15th 2024 and work commenced promptly on the Ojota - Ala Road. Similarly, the market project began with site mobilization and block molding activities.

"However, the market project was abruptly disrupted when another group arrived at the site, claiming ownership of the contract and forcefully removing the original contractor.

"This conflict has led to the complete abandonment of the market, despite the scheduled commencement of full construction in February 2024.

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"Currently, he Odode-Bajare Road and Ojota-Ala Road are impassable, severely affecting the movement of people and goods. The market project remains stalled due to unresolved contractor disputes.

"The community's hope for development and improved livelihoods has been dashed. This situation is unacceptable, especially for a World Bank-funded initiative entrusted to the Ondo State Government. It undermines public confidence and jeopardizes the welfare of thousands of residents.

"We respectfully appeal to Your Excellency to visit the project sites to assess the level of abandonment, resolve the contractor dispute and ensure the rightful contractor resumes work, re-mobilize construction teams to complete the road and market projects and establish a monitoring committee to ensure transparency and accountability.

The community leaders said they "remain hopeful that your intervention will restore progress and dignity to our community.

Government reaction

Reacting, the Special Adviser to the governor on communication and strategy, comrade Allen Sowore said that " the Governor has consistently assured that no project in the state will be abandoned, and this situation will not be an exception.

Sowore added that " I can confidently assure you that this complaint will be brought to his attention, and all attendant challenges will be promptly addressed. The community should, therefore, remain assured.