Nigeria: Why We Promised Support for Soldier Accused of N114 Million Fraud - Abia Govt

The Abia State Government says Governor Alex Otti's earlier promises of support to the now accused soldier was based on compassionate ground.

The Abia State Government has given reasons why it earlier promised to help a Nigerian soldier, Simon Amoke, a Sergeant now arrested by army authorities over alleged N114 million fraud.

Media reports say Mr Amoke, member of the Nigerian Army Engineers Corps attached to a regiment in Lagos, was arrested at the Port Harcourt International Airport while attempting to flee to Abuja.

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Security sources said the soldier was arrested during an operation carried out by troops from the 14 Brigade and the 6 Division Provost units of the army after intelligence reports connected him to several alleged fraudulent activities.

Investigations by army authorities revealed that the soldier allegedly misled officials of the Abia State Government by falsely presenting himself as one of the key operatives involved in the 2010 operation that led to the killing of a wanted gang leader, "Osisikankwu."

The government then honoured him with a recognition before promising him financial and medical support.

'It was on compassionate ground'

Reacting in a statement on Wednesday, Ferdinand Ekeoma, a media aide to Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, said the governor's earlier promises of support to the now accused soldier was based on compassionate ground.

"Governor Alex Otti's promise of support to him was purely on compassionate ground, in line with the administration's altruistic disposition which has seen the government extend similar support to several citizens," Mr Ekeoma said.

The media aide recalled that the governor had extended financial support to families of a naval personnel who lost her life in an accident in Aba and an immigration officer allegedly killed by his wife in the state.

"All these cases and many others too numerous to list here, were thoroughly investigated before financial support was extended to the affected persons," he said.

On Mr Amoke's case, Mr Ekeoma stressed that the state government only promised to render financial and medical support to the soldier after it established that the army personnel "once served in Abia and that he actually sustained an injury where he was serving, for which an NGO brought him to Abia State Government for medical assistance."

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The media aide pointed out that the Abia State Government upon receiving information about the alleged fraud against the soldier, requested that due diligence be conducted on the soldier.

He said although it is outside the scope of the state government to investigate corruption cases, the government's request for due diligence might have triggered the operation which resulted in the arrest of the personnel shortly after he visited the governor.

"While the government is in full support of every legitimate action being taken by the Nigerian Army to discipline this erring personnel and ensure that justice is served to the fullest, the government shall continue to offer financial, medical and other humanitarian support to victims of all kinds of misfortune, where and when necessary, notwithstanding the controversies surrounding Sergeant Amoke's case," Mr Ekeoma stated.