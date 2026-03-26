Nigeria: Eagles' Camp Opens in Turkey With Iwobi Among Early Birds

25 March 2026
This Day (Lagos)

Super Eagles star Alex Iwobi is one of the early arrivals in Antalya, Turkey, ahead of friendlies against Iran and Jordan, and he has also dismissed as "fake news" that his London home was burgled at knife point.

It has been widely reported that Iwobi's house was burgled and he lost 200,000 pounds along with other valuables.

However, a team official of the Super Eagles told Scorenigeria.com.ng that "Alex is in Camp, he's one of the three players who have arrived.

"As per the buglary story, he said nothing like that happened. He debunked it as fake news."

Other players in camp as at press time last night include; Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Emmanuel Oluwasegun, Yira Sor, Paul Onuachu, Philip Otele, Semi Ajayi, Moses Simon, Francis Uzoho, Bruno Onyemaechi, Bright Osayi-Samuel, Frank Onyeka Adebayo Adeleye. Samuel Chukueze and Maduka Okoye completed the list of players in Bellis Deluxe , Antalya, Turkey.

The Super Eagles will take on Iran on March 27 and four days later face Jordan in a second international friendly. Both Iran and Jordan will feature in the 2026 World Cup in USA, Canada and Mexico while Nigeria missed the cut for the second edition consecutively.

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