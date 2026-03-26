Nigeria: Baffi Furniture Cup Targets Discovery of Future Football Stars

Abuja — *Appoints Henry Abiodun as Ambassador

The organisers of the Baffi Furniture Cup have unveiled plans for a youth football tournament aimed at discovering and developing the next generation of football talent, positioning the competition as a pathway to professional opportunities.

Designed as an Under-19 invitational tournament, the Baffi Furniture Cup will feature some of the most promising young players, providing them with a platform to showcase their abilities before international scouts and football stakeholders.

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The competition, organised by Total Dazzlers FC and sponsored by Baffi Furniture, is structured to go beyond regular youth tournaments by integrating a talent identification and development framework.

According to the organisers, scouts from countries including Spain, Russia, Italy, Azerbaijan, and Portugal are expected to attend, offering participants rare exposure to global football opportunities.

Speaking on the initiative, the Managing Director/CEO of Baffi Furniture, Bahtiyar Nalbant, emphasised the company's commitment to youth empowerment through sports development.

The tournament will also focus on long-term growth for participants, with organisers highlighting plans to incorporate educational support and scholarship opportunities. This, they say, will ensure young athletes are equipped for success both on and off the pitch.

In a related development, the organisers have announced the appointment of Henry Abiodun as the official ambassador of the competition. His involvement is expected to boost the tournament's credibility and strengthen its developmental objectives.

With its blend of competitive football and structured career pathways, the Baffi Furniture Cup is set to serve as a gateway for emerging talents seeking to break into the global football scene.