Nigeria: Abdulrasheed Adebisi Leaves Lasting Memories With 2026 Ikeja Golf Club Captain's Day

Every year, members of the club look forward to the Captain's Day tournament. But this particular edition which started on March 16 gave members, guests, staff of the club as well as the caddies the opportunity to play and earn some cool cash.

Speaking at the dinner/ Prize Presentation Ceremony to cap the event, Captain of the club, Abdulrasheed Adebisi, thanked his executive committee members and others for making it possible to achieve the lofty heights that the Exco has put the club both in human capacity and infrastructure.

"As my time as Captain draws to a close, I look back with gratitude on the journey we have shared," began the Captain.

Adebisi revealed that serving the club was one of his ambitions as a member.

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"Serving this great club has been one of the greatest honours and I thank each and everyone of you for entrusting me with the privilege to lead.

"I did not walk this path alone. I want to extend my sincere appreciation to the 2025/26 Management Committee. We spent countless hours planning, debating and working together to make our club stronger.

"As my captaincy comes to an end, I wish the incoming captain and his team every success. I am not leaving but look forward to many more rounds of golf with all of you," concludes Adebisi with rancorous applauses from appreciative members of the club and representatives of sponsors present at the dinner.

Prizes were later presented to winners and runners up in various categories for both men and women.

In the Thursday Kitty category, Best Nett winner was Ademola Abidogun who carded 65 while Amusa Kelani won the Best Gross with 81. Wale Shittu won the Guest (Men) with 71 while Jinglin Liao was second with same 71 but Shittu won on countback.