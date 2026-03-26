Nigeria: Ozoro - Festival of Fertility or Harassment?

. Community, police explain what went wrong. 15 arrester, leaders deny rape claims

The Alue-Do Festival in Uruamudhu quarters of Ozoro Kingdom, Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State, last week, has hit the headlines for the wrong reasons, with many branding it the "Ozoro rape festival." The furore sparked by the event has left many wondering what really transpired behind the scenes.

Residents defend festival

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Community leaders, however, are pushing back against the controversy surrounding the Alue-Do Festival, insisting it is a fertility festival, a periodic ritual that is over a century old.

Miss Asore, a native of Isoko, said the exercise offers an opportunity for childless couples to come before the deity for solutions to their problems, while others seek financial prosperity and other needs. She added that natives also use the occasion to express gratitude to the deity for its protection and blessings.

"It is a fertility festival. It marks the beginning of a new dawn in the community when we offer prayers and gratitude to our deity," Asore added.

Some other community members said that during the festival, women are expected to remain indoors within a specified time frame on a particular day, likely to allow for a traditional purification exercise. To enforce compliance, some youths throw sand or even mud at women seen outside.

A netizen who spoke on the development said: "Announcements are made within the community during the festival that women should be indoors at a time. To make it more effective that is why they use the word rape to scare the women from moving at that particular time of the festival. Any woman or girl who is a victim may have her own explanation as to why she is on the street at that hour of the night".

Another resident said: "There is nothing like a raping festival in Ozoro kingdom, it's an ancient festival of fertility where women are not supposed to be seen outside during the celebration. When seen outside they are chased inside by pouring sand on their body but people who do not understand the culture this time took advantage of it to harass women. Those guys involved should be arrested to face the law".

The leadership of Ozoro Kingdom echoed a similar position in a press statement signed by Chief Berkley Asiafa, President General of Ozoro Kingdom, and the Secretary, Prince Obaro Egware.

It reads: "Ozoro Kingdom wishes to address the general public and correct the wrong impression circulating on social media regarding events that occurred on Thursday, 19th March 2026.

"Ozoro Kingdom is made up of five traditional communities, each with its distinct customs, traditions, and festivals. On the said date, Uruamudhu Community celebrated one of its ancient festivals known as the Alue-Do Festival.

"The Alue-Do Festival is traditionally regarded as a festival of fertility. It is widely believed to be a cultural practice that brings blessings of children to individuals or couples experiencing difficulty in childbirth. As part of this long-standing tradition, certain symbolic practices are observed, including the act of playfully dragging and pouring sand on married individuals who are yet to have children, as a cultural expression believed to invoke fertility."

What led to the grappling

Questions have continued to arise over the shift from the traditional way the festival had been celebrated for decades. The incident that followed, many say, marked a departure from its original intent.

Vanguard gathered that some youths allegedly sexually harassed girls during the festival. Trending videos on social media showed a girl being allegedly molested under the guise of the celebration. Another video showed a group of boys attempting to pounce on a young woman, while some within the same group were heard asking them to leave her.

A lady, Oreva (not real name), told Vanguard that the boys were riotous and acted as though they were intoxicated. She said she believed some females were raped that night in the name of the festival.

"It all depends on the video you saw. The boys went on with their evil activities at night," she alleged.

She added that the girls allegedly harassed were students.

"I heard they were students, non natives," she said.

Some residents blamed the girls for allegedly ignoring the directive to remain indoors. However, another resident absolved them of blame, noting that they were students who may not have understood the warnings, as the town crier reportedly made announcements only in the Isoko language.

The President General of Ozoro Kingdom, Chief Asiafa, and the Secretary, Egware, in their statement, insisted that no rape occurred but condemned the actions of the youths. They said the youths misunderstood the essence of the festival.

They also noted that the community invited the police when the situation became abnormal.

The statement read: "It has come to our attention that some youths misinterpreted and misapplied this cultural practice in a negative and unacceptable manner, leading to the harassment of some young women.

"We wish to clearly state that reports circulating on social media alleging that rape and widespread atrocities occurred during the festival are false and misleading. No incidents of rape were recorded. The situation involved the harassment of two young women by individuals who took advantage of the occasion to act irresponsibly.

"The leadership of the Ozoro Kingdom immediately contacted the security agencies who brought the situation under control and are conducting their investigations.

"The leadership of Ozoro Kingdom strongly condemns any form of harassment or misconduct. Such behavior is not part of our culture and traditions and will not be tolerated. Appropriate steps are being taken to address the actions of those involved and to ensure that future celebrations are conducted in a peaceful, respectful, and orderly manner.

"We urge the public to disregard false reports and refrain from spreading misinformation that may tarnish the image of our cherished cultural heritage".

Despite the back-and-forth, observers say it would have been difficult to enforce restrictions on all women in the community, especially as Ozoro hosts the state-owned Southern Delta University, with students from across the country.

Police react

Preliminary findings by the police, released by the spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, indicated that criminal elements allegedly hijacked the festival. The statement said the suspects were responsible for the harassment and molestation of women during the event.

The police said a total of 15 persons had been arrested as of the time of this report.

His words: "Further to the earlier disturbing reports on the alleged incidents of sexual assaults in Oramudu Quarters in Ozoro, the command wishes to update the public based on recent developments in the ongoing investigation.

"In line with the directive of the Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, the CP Special Assignment Team (CP-SAT) was tasked with conducting a detailed investigation into the incident. Acting on this directive, operatives of CP-SAT conducted a thorough analysis of available video evidence and intelligence, leading to the arrest of eleven additional suspects. The latest arrests bring the total number of suspects currently in police custody in connection with the incident to fifteen (15).

"The Command reiterates that preliminary findings indicate that the unfortunate incident was perpetrated by criminal elements who exploited the situation to engage in acts of sexual violence, which are in no way representative of any legitimate cultural practice.

"The Commissioner of Police, Delta State Command, CP Aina Adesola, condemns these acts in totality and reassures the public that the Command remains resolute in ensuring that all those involved are identified, arrested, and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

"Members of the public, particularly victims and witnesses, are once again encouraged to come forward with credible information that will aid ongoing investigations. The Command assures that all information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality."

Condemnations

Condemnations have continued to trail the incident. The Chairman of Isoko North Local Government, Prince Godwin Ogorugba, the Delta State Government, and the Federal Government, in separate statements, denounced the actions of the youths.

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"We are a peaceful and accommodating people, but we will not allow a few individuals to tarnish the image of our land. This unfortunate incident must serve as a lesson, and such behaviour will not be condoned under any circumstances," Ogorugba said.

The Commissioner for Works (Rural Roads) and Public Information, Charles Aniagwu, also flayed the development, saying "The Delta State Government strongly condemns the harassment of ladies and the reported cases of rape during the Ozoro Festival. Such barbaric acts are totally unacceptable and have no place in our society".

The Federal Government also condemned the incident , with the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim, describing the reports as disturbing.

According to her, "The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development expresses deep concern over disturbing reports from Ozoro in Delta State, where women were allegedly subjected to sexual assault and harassment during activities linked to a local festival in Isoko North. These reports, which have been widely described in public discourse as reflecting elements of 'rape culture,' are deeply disturbing, unacceptable, and contrary to all norms of human dignity, public safety, and the rule of law.

"No cultural or traditional practice can justify or excuse sexual violence in any form. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition) Act (VAPP Act) provide clear protections: Section 1 prohibits all forms of violence, Section 14 criminalizes harmful traditional practices, and Section 15 prohibits cruel, inhuman, and degrading treatment. Sexual assault is a serious criminal offence, and all allegations must be thoroughly investigated, with perpetrators held fully accountable under the law."

Meanwhile, the government and relevant agencies have been urged to urgently arrange post-trauma counselling sessions for the girl seen in the viral video, amid concerns that the circulation of the footage may be worsening her distress.