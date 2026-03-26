Nigeria: Why India Dominates Nigeria's Medical Tourism Destinations for Decades - Chief Jain

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A Lagos-based Indian socialite and business man, Chief Sanjay Jain, has said that India remains a premier destination for medical tourism among Nigerians, driven largely by affordable, high-quality healthcare services available in India.

Jain said this in Lagos, noting that medical procedures in India cost significantly less than in many Western countries, enabling patients from Nigeria to access top-tier treatment at a fraction of the price.

"Medical procedures in India are significantly more affordable than in many other countries, ensuring that patients from Nigeria receive top-quality care at a fraction of the cost. Indian hospitals also offer prompt medical care, avoiding the long waiting periods for surgeries and treatments common elsewhere," he said.

According to him, healthcare services in India are typically 60-70 percent cheaper than in Western nations, while hospitals are equipped with world class facilities and advanced technologies for complex medical procedures.

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Jain disclosed that nearly half of Nigerian travelers to India seek treatment for conditions such as cardiac diseases, cancer, orthopedic problems and eye procedures due to the country's expertise and rapid access to care. He said: "Nigerian patients increasingly choose India over other medical tourism destinations for specialized treatments for themselves and their loved ones. This is because the reputation of India's healthcare system is well established and widely acknowledged across the globe.

"Many Nigerians are drawn to India because of the relatively affordable cost of high-quality medical care. In addition, world-class hospital infrastructure, advanced cutting-edge technologies, and consistently high success rates have strengthened patients' confidence in seeking specialized medical treatment in India."

He added that India has emerged as a global medical tourism hub, offering cutting-edge facilities, internationally accredited hospitals, and highly skilled professionals. "Patients from Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Ibadan, Kano and many other places from Nigeria are increasingly seeking treatment in India. With advanced medical technology, affordable costs, and personalized care, India stands out as a prime destination for health tourism," he said.

On high demand for complex treatments, Jain explained that India serves as a crucial health hub for Nigerians seeking treatment for complex conditions, including: heart surgeries, Kidney transplants, Neurosurgery, HIV treatment, bone marrow, and Oncology treatments.

He attributed the demand to limited advanced equipments in Nigeria, long waiting times in other regions, and India's competitive pricing."India is one of the major players in the Asian medical tourism industry," he noted. "Its flexible visa policy allows patients to stay for desired number of days and provides medical attendant visas also for the relatives accompanying them. In his words: "The policy also enables patients to schedule hospital appointments, accommodation, and related services before arrival."

He further stated that "India ranks high in global medical tourism indices, with world-class centers capable of performing complex transplants, orthopedic procedures, cardiac surgeries and many other medical procedures."

He emphasised that most Indian hospitals maintain dedicated international patient departments staffed by English-speaking professionals, making communication easy for Nigerians as well other nationals who are coming for treatment.

While India remains a primary destination, Jain noted that recent investments in Nigerian healthcare infrastructure aims to reduce the country's dependence on foreign medical treatment, which engulfs huge foreign exchange which is already in short supply. "This is a very positive step by the Federal Govt. and will go a long way to favor the populace," he added.

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He also pointed to a reported decline in medical tourism spending in early 2025, suggesting a possible shift toward domestic healthcare options.

He, however cautioned that some patients undergoing complex procedures abroad have experienced complications after returning home, underscoring the risks associated with overseas treatment. "Medical tourism agencies in Nigeria often facilitate travel arrangements, linking patients with hospitals abroad, he said, calling for strengthening of local healthcare.

He disclosed that the large number of Nigerians seeking treatment overseas highlights gaps in the domestic health system. "While India offers advanced, low-cost care, improving Nigeria's healthcare infrastructure is essential while continued collaboration between both countries can help strengthen local capacity," he said.