Nigeria: Father of Two Battles for Life, Seeks ₦45m for Kidney Transplant

Two years ago, Mr. Christopher Umahi Okorie, 40, was full of life, a loving father of two and a thriving businessman, he greeted each day with cheer and ambition.

Today, Christopher is fighting for his life. Diagnosed with end-stage kidney disease, he faces excruciating pain and relies on bi-weekly dialysis to survive. Doctors have told him that a kidney transplant is his only hope, a procedure that comes with a staggering price tag of N45 million.

For the past two years, Christopher's battle has been as much financial as it is medical. Dialysis, repeated twice every week, has drained his personal savings and stretched his family's resources to the limit.

Christopher, he is reaching out to the public, appealing to kind-hearted individuals and organisations to help him raise the funds needed for the life-saving transplant.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A medical report from the Medical Director of Odera Specialist Clinic, Asaba, D. Odenigbo confirmed the urgency. "Mr. Christopher has been under our care for about two months. He is on treatment for end-stage kidney disease and requires kidney replacement (transplant) for adequate function. This can be done in Abuja but is very capital intensive, requiring about thirty-five million naira for the process," the report stated.

Zenith Medical and Kidney Centre, ZMKC, in Abuja has provided a detailed breakdown of the procedure. The total cost for the transplant, including pre-transplant screening, surgery, anesthesia, post-operative care, and medication, comes to ₦27,335,000.

Christopher's family emphasised the urgency of the appeal. "The enormous financial burden has drained his personal finances and his family's purse from daily medical care to dialysis," a relative said.

"Your financial support, whether in part or in full, will go a long way towards giving him a chance at life and wholeness again." If you are touched by Christopher's plight, please send your donations: Access Bank, account name: Aja Nwabueze Nwode, account number: 0024461734.