Nigeria: TB Remains Major Threat to Humanity - Mrs Soludo

The wife of the Anambra State Governor, Mrs Nonye Soludo, has described tuberculosis (TB) as a serious threat to society, noting that many people are unaware that the disease is curable.

In a message to mark World Tuberculosis Day, Mrs Soludo said Nigeria can end TB-related deaths if patients seek treatment as soon as symptoms appear.

"Tuberculosis remains a major health threat in our society today, with thousands of people and families severely affected. The mortality figures from this contagious disease are equally disturbing. Ending TB is possible, but the responsibility lies solely on us to take smarter and more sincere actions," she said.

She emphasized that TB diagnosis and treatment are available free of charge at public health facilities and many private hospitals across Nigeria, urging those affected to seek care promptly.

"The solution is now closer than ever. Once you or anyone around you notice symptoms such as a persistent cough lasting more than three weeks, chest pain, coughing up blood or phlegm, fever, night sweats, fatigue, or unexplained weight loss, rush to the nearest health facility and get checked. Don't hesitate. Together in action, we can end TB deaths in our communities," Mrs Soludo added.