Nigeria: Troops Intensify Pre-Farming Offensive, Dismantle Criminal Networks in Benue

Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke have intensified a pre-wet season farming offensive in Benue State, dismantling criminal networks, neutralising a suspected bandit, and arresting several others in a series of coordinated operations.

The Acting Media Information Officer of the operation, Lieutenant Ahmad Zubairu, disclosed this on Tuesday, noting that the intelligence-led patrols were aimed at eliminating threats ahead of the farming season and ensuring safety for agrarian communities.

According to him, the operations recorded significant successes against cattle rustlers and armed bandits.

On March 23, troops deployed at Ayilamo acted on credible intelligence from residents of Anyiin, intercepting suspected cattle rustlers along the Anyiin-Ugba road. In a joint raid with the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps Agro Rangers, four suspects were arrested with remains of butchered cows in their possession.

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The suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Police Force for further investigation, while veterinary care was arranged for injured livestock.

In a separate operation, troops of the Forward Operating Base in Otukpo, supported by a Quick Response Group, stormed a criminal hideout at Amla Icho. Although some suspects fled, five were apprehended, and items recovered included locally fabricated firearms, mobile phones, hard drugs, and spent cartridges.

Further clearance operations in Mbapa and Mbabuande villages led to additional arrests. During one encounter, an armed suspect attempted to disarm a soldier but was neutralised in a brief exchange, while other members of the gang escaped.

Troops also rescued an injured herder, identified as Idris Abubakar, who was attacked while tending his cattle. He was evacuated for medical treatment.

In another incident, three suspected cattle rustlers were arrested at Zongo Akiki and transferred to police custody.

The operations continued on March 24, when troops on night patrol at Uhembe village foiled another rustling attempt. Suspects fled the scene, abandoning stolen cattle and a vehicle, both of which were recovered.

Zubairu attributed the successes to strong collaboration with local communities, whose intelligence has enabled swift and targeted responses.

He noted that the pre-farming offensive is critical in Benue, where farmer-herder clashes often escalate during planting seasons, threatening food security and displacing residents.

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The Force Commander of Operation Whirl Stroke, Major General Moses Gara, reaffirmed the military's commitment to sustaining intelligence-driven operations to guarantee a peaceful environment for farming and long-term stability in the state.