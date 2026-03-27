Nigeria: Tinubu Urges Traditional Rulers to Serve As Frontline Peace Builders

Abuja — President Bola Tinubu has entreated the country's traditional rulers to step up to the demands of the moment by serving as frontline agents of peacebuilding and grassroots stability.

He affirmed this yesterday in Lagos during the launch of the autobiography of former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, His Royal Highness, Oba (Dr) Samuel Olu Falae.

Tinubu, represented at the occasion by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, said that traditional institutions remain indispensable to governance, especially at a time of heightened security challenges and social fragmentation.

"Our royal fathers are the closest link between government and the grassroots.

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"Your palaces must remain centres of peacebuilding, conflict resolution, and moral guidance," Tinubu said.

The president tasked the traditional rulers to be actively involved in addressing the country's security challenges and in promoting unity across diverse communities.

He said that beyond their ceremonial roles, royal fathers must serve as stabilising forces within their domains, leveraging their influence to encourage peaceful coexistence and strengthen social cohesion.

"Peace and security are not solely the responsibility of government; they are collective duties," Tinubu said.

He also appealed to monarchs to promote dialogue, discourage violence and strengthen cohesion within their domains.

The President described the event, which attracted political leaders, traditional rulers, and members of the diplomatic community, as more than a ceremonial book launch, but a reflection on leadership, service, and national ethos embodied by Oba Falae.

He described Oba Falae as a bridge between tradition and modern governance in addition to applauding his legacy in public service, economic management and cultural leadership.

Tinubu x-rayed Falae's career, from his stewardship as finance minister to his current role as the Olu-Abo of Ilu-Abo in Ondo State, saying it represented a rare blend of technocratic discipline and traditional authority.

He also highlighted Falae's tenure in government as one marked by fiscal prudence and policy clarity, adding that his contributions helped in shaping Nigeria's economic framework during critical periods, even as he acknowledged his leadership role within Afenifere, where he has served as chairman of the National Executive Committee since 2025.

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He assured that his administration would continue to strengthen collaboration with traditional institutions, pledging more engagement in efforts to enhance security, social harmony, and grassroots development.

Tinubu underscored the symbolic weight of Falae's autobiography, describing it as both a personal chronicle and a mirror of Nigeria's journey through trials and resilience.

He added that the book would offer valuable lessons for younger generations on perseverance, patriotism, and integrity.