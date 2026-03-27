Nigeria to Hold High-Level Talks With China On Health Security, Pandemic Preparedness

Abuja — Nigeria, through the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, will host a high-level health security dialogue on pandemic preparedness and response in Abuja on Monday.

The dialogue, titled, "Lessons on Pandemic Preparedness and Response: Insights from China and Nigeria," will bring together senior government officials, global health institutions, policymakers, and scientists from Nigeria and the People's Republic of China.

As countries continue to strengthen preparedness for future health threats in the aftermath of COVID-19, the dialogue will provide a platform to share practical lessons and advance cooperation towards more resilient health systems.

A statement signed by Assistant Director, Information & Public Relations, Ado Bako said the discussions will focus on strengthening disease surveillance and early warning systems; improving emergency response coordination and health system resilience; enhancing community trust and risk communication; and advancing international collaboration for pandemic preparedness.

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He also said the engagement will explore opportunities to deepen Nigeria-China cooperation in public health research and innovation, laboratory systems and pathogen surveillance, technology transfer and capacity development, and coordinated responses to cross-border health threats.

Bako listed the expected outcomes of meeting to include policy recommendations to strengthen pandemic preparedness, enhanced bilateral collaboration between Nigeria and China, and strategic insights to inform national and global health security priorities.

The event will feature presentations by senior government officials, a keynote address by a leading global health expert, panel discussions with Nigerian and international experts.