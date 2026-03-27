Nigeria: Air Traffic Controllers Lament Obsolete Equipment, Low Morale of Personnel

Beyond the façade of normalcy, air traffic controllers have warned that the safety of Nigeria's airspace is facing a critical turning point due to escalating operational pressures that threaten the integrity of national flight security.

Speaking at a joint workshop in Lagos, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association (NATCA) raised the alarm over a deteriorating work environment that has left personnel at a breaking point.

NATCA President, Mr. Amos Edino, revealed that controllers are currently grappling with the triple threat of obsolete equipment, dwindling morale, and overwhelming workloads.

He cautioned that these systemic failures have transitioned from mere administrative concerns into active threats to aviation safety, placing immense physical and mental strain on the workforce.

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These concerns were highlighted during a high-level industrial relations and negotiation skills workshop organized by the International Federation of Air Traffic Controllers' Associations (IFATCA) and the Industrial Training Fund (ITF).

Edino described the gathering as a vital opportunity to equip controllers with a collective voice to demand long-overdue government reforms.

Beyond technical upgrades, the association is pushing for a total overhaul of the current engagement model between the government and aviation stakeholders.

NATCA expressed hope that the training would provide the tools necessary to move past simple dialogue and toward the implementation of decisive safety standards across the country's air management systems.

Supporting this call for stability, IFATCA Executive Vice President for Africa and the Middle East, Mr. Ahmad Abba, emphasized that effective industrial relations are the backbone of aviation safety.

He noted that as global air traffic demand grows more complex, the industry can no longer afford the friction of poor communication between regulators and staff.