Ghana: Why Was the Cost of the Flowerpot Interchange Road Project Reviewed Under NPP - Solomon Owusu Questions

The Director of Communications of the United Party, Solomon Owusu, has alleged that the cost of the Flowerpot Interchange road project was significantly increased under the New Patriotic Party government without justification.

Speaking during adiscussion on TV3 today, March 26, 2026, he claimed that the project, initially awarded in 2016 at a cost of 69.5 million Ghana cedis, was later reviewed to about 147 million Ghana cedis in 2017 after the NPP assumed office.

He argued that the upward review occurred without any changes to the design or scope of the project. According to him, the situation raises concerns about value for money and transparency in the award and execution of public contracts.

Mr. Owusu further alleged that by the time the project was completed and commissioned, the total cost had risen close to one billion Ghana cedis.

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He maintained that even when factors such as exchange rate changes are considered, the increase could not be justified.

He insisted that his comments are not politically motivated, stressing that he would criticise any administration when necessary.

He added that public officials must be held accountable for how state resources are used.

The Flowerpot Interchange forms part of road infrastructure projects aimed at easing traffic congestion in parts of Accra.

However, the claims by Owusu have not yet received an official response from the NPP or government authorities

By: Jacob Aggrey