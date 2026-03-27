Mozambique: NIDCOM Condemns Arrest of 42 Nigerians, Demands Immediate Release

The chairman/chief executive officer of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has condemned the arrest of 42 Nigerians in Mozambique without any formal charges, describing the action as "distasteful" and unjust.

Dabiri-Erewa called on Mozambican authorities to immediately release the detained Nigerians or properly arraign them in line with due process.

This is even as 13 of the arrested individuals were repatriated to Nigeria late Wednesday night aboard South African Airways flight SA60, leaving 29 others still in custody.

In a statement issued in Abuja by NIDCOM's spokesperson, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, the Commission expressed concern over what it described as the selective targeting of Nigerians during the operation.

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The NIDCOM boss lamented that only Nigerians were allegedly singled out for arrest at a spare parts market, despite the presence of other traders and individuals.

She noted that such actions suggest a pattern of xenophobic treatment and urged the Mozambican government to uphold the rights of Nigerian citizens residing legally in the country.

"The Nigerians arrested have been confirmed to be legal residents and the Attorney General is reportedly not aware of any charges against them.

"They were allegedly beaten, their personal belongings stolen, and many of them are said to have fallen sick and in need of medical attention," Dabiri-Erewa said.

She further stressed the need for fairness and adherence to the rule of law, insisting that if any of the Nigerians had committed offences, they should be formally charged in accordance with Mozambican laws.

Dabiri-Erewa reiterated Nigeria's expectation that its citizens abroad be treated with dignity and in line with international human rights standards.